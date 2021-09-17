Seymour’s offense came from unexpected areas Friday as the Eagles scored two defensive touchdowns and a special teams touchdown in a dominant 42-7 win over Sullivan East at Householder Field.
“You have thirds in the game,” Seymour coach Scott Branton told The Daily Times. “You have offense, defense and special teams. Any time you can score points on two of the other three you’re supposed to score on, you’re going to have a pretty good night.”
On the night Seymour (4-1) honored its 1981 Region Championship team, the Eagles took an early lead as Brendon Harris ran 78 yards for a touchdown on the their second offensive play.
Sullivan (1-4) followed the opening touchdown up with its best drive of the game, going 47 yards on nine plays, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Drake Fisher to Hunter Brown.
The Patriots kept their momentum going on Seymour’s following drive. The Eagles converted a third-and-11 deep in Sullivan territory, but receiver Josh Nevins fumbled into the end zone as he was crossing the goal line, going for a touchback.
From there, it was all Eagles.
On the ensuing drive, Fisher fired late over the middle and Nevins was there to make up for his mistake, intercepting the tipped pass and returning it 40 yards for the touchdown.
“They were out in trips,” Nevins said. “That (No.) 88 ran a seam shot, the ball, he tipped it over his hands, landed right in mine. I got it, got a good block right around the 15 and just got in the end zone.”
Two possessions later, Nevins would strike again, jumping a Fisher pass and returning it 28 yards for his second pick-six of the game.
“After they called that one back — I thought I was in, I’m going to be honest — but after that, it changed my whole mindset on the game,” Nevins said. “One of their players said something to me and I told him I’d come right back from it. Once I got that one pick it turned the whole momentum around.”
Branton had nothing but praise for the playmaker.
“Josh is a competitor,” Branton said. “Anytime he feels like he’s let the team down, he’s going to try that much harder to make up for it and he did. He knows he shouldn’t have let that ball out of his hands down there but he comes back with it on defense and makes up for it with two great plays. I’m very proud of Josh.”
Seymour would add another touchdown late in the second quarter to extend its lead to 28-7. The Eagles would double Sullivan up around halftime as Brooks Chowder returned the opening kickoff of the second half 78 yards for a touchdown.
“Brooks is a great athlete,” Branton said. “He saw the seam and he hit it.”
The Eagles defense was suffocating in the win. Seymour’s front seven was able to control the game, holding Sullivan to just 59 rushing yards on 18 carries.
The Patriots passing attack was even less effective. Fisher completed just 11-of-22 passes for 57 yards with a touchdown and interception. Seymour’s defensive backs were stout in the win as Nevins recorded two interceptions and Ryan Lodari, Chowder and Jaeden Williams each intercepted a pass.
“It’s amazing,” Nevins said of playing in Seymour’s secondary. “It’s amazing because you know our defense can shut down passes. We don’t have to worry about that. We have amazing D-ends and D-line and linebackers so we can shoot down runs too. It’s good to make a team run the ball because they’re throwing picks.”
In total, Sullivan’s offense recorded just 116 yards of offense. The Patriots averaged just 2.9 yards per play, recorded only five first downs and turned it over five times in the loss
“Defense played fantastic,” Branton said. “Defense is playing fantastic. They’re getting more and more aggressive each week. They’re playing with more and more confidence. Last week, we played well numerically but didn’t play great technique, assignment football.
“This week we really worked on that throughout the week. Focusing on, this is your assignment, this is how you get it done with this technique and I thought that carried over into tonight’s game. I thought we played really well defensively.”
Seymour is looking to continue its rebound 2021 season next Friday night when it hosts Heritage.
