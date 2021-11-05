CLINTON — Nearly all of Seymour’s losses have had the same formula: a good first half erased in the second half.
In their first playoff game since 2015, the Eagles did everything they could to break that cycle, but their second-half collapse happened as scheduled, falling to Anderson County, 39-21, Friday at Maverick Field in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“They had earned the right to be here through hard work and dedication,” Seymour coach Branton told The Daily Times. “We didn’t do anything any different in preparation. All year, we haven’t really talked about who we are playing — nameless opponent, faceless opponent. We’ve got to play up to our standards and our expectations. For the first time in two weeks, we didn’t come out flat, we came out swing. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Seymour had a promising start to Branton’s first postseason appearance. After Anderson County scored on its first drive, the Eagles responded with a touchdown on three of their next five possessions to end the first half with a seven-point lead.
Senior running back Brendon Harris ran the equalizing score in from 18 yards out, before quarterback Eli Funck rattled off two passing touchdowns.
However, Anderson County, making its fifth straight playoff appearance, never relented, showcasing a stark talent difference that showcased itself in pure size.
“The biggest difference is the weight room,” Branton said. “They’re an established program, they’ve been in the state playoff hunt the last five or six years. You can see a physical difference in their kids, and that’s the weight room. And that’s something we’ve got to play catch up with over the offseason.”
Anderson County outscored the Eagles, 25-0, in the second half to complete the comeback victory. Freshman quarterback Cody Miller was instrumental to the Maverick’s second-half charge, passing for 103 yards and a touchdown. Running back Gavin Noe added two more scores on the ground, as did Nick Moog.
The final nail in Seymour’s playoff aspirations came late in the fourth quarter, when Funck’s throw was picked off by the Mavericks. The defensive back, Garrison Terry, took it 31 yards to the house, all but sealing the game and putting a disappointing end to a solid season from the senior quarterback.
“He showed growth throughout the year,” Branton said. “It was incredible growth. He got better and better week after week. I’m super proud of how he played all year.”
The repeated second-half collapse was not what stood out to Branton after the Eagles’ fourth loss in their last five games. He was proud of the tremendous turnaround his team made in his third season as head coach.
The Eagles reclassified from Region 2-5A to 1-4A prior to the season, and the results were noticeable. Seymour did not win a game last season. The Eagles won six this year, including two in district play.
Despite losing a talented group of seniors, Branton believes he has Seymour trending in the right direction.
“This senior group has seen some good time and has seen some bad times,” Branton said. “When I took over and they were sophomores, we went 5-5 in a tough 5A division. Things kind of fell apart last year because of COVID, and team chemistry wasn’t that good.
“They came back with a new focus and dedication starting last November. They have fought their tails off and poured into everybody, and the investment is huge. It’s why we had the season we had.”
