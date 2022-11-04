CLINTON — Anderson County’s Walker Martinez completed four straight passes to drive his team 64 yards down the field and score on the first possession of the game. It set the tone for the rest of the night as the No. 1 seed Maverick’s throttled No. 4 Seymour 55-6 to end the season for the Eagles.
The Eagles came into the game battered and bruised, missing several key starters with injuries and were forced to run out second-string players.
“It’s kind of a tale of two season and two teams,” head coach Scott Branton said. “At the beginning of the year we had everybody healthy. I think our group showed a lot of potential.”
On Seymour’s first offensive possession, the Eagles tried to get a punt off to end a three-and-out, but the snap went flying 15 yards and Anderson County recovered it on the Seymour’s 11-yard line. The Mavericks scored the next play as Gavin Noe took it 11 yards to the end zone.
The Eagles didn’t pick up a single positive yard on the next drive and the Mavericks scored again on a 55-yard pass from Martinez to Braden Miller to give Anderson County an 21-0 lead just five minutes into the game.
The Eagles showed some signs of life halfway through the first quarter, but two penalties pushed them out of Maverick territory and then their punt was blocked. The Mavericks made Seymour pay for the mistakes and scored again after setting up shop with good field position.
Martinez picked up his fifth first-quarter touchdown with nine seconds left in the frame on a 14-yard pass to Tate Russell.
The Mavericks scored twice in the second quarter on a two passes from Martinez, giving him seven first-half touchdowns and Anderson Co. a comfortable 48-0 lead.
Seymour marched down the field on its last drive of the second half, but came up 10 yards short of the end zone as Josh Nevins’ pass fell incomplete.
In the second half, the Eagles put together a solid drive to start out the half, as they marched down the field on a plethora of big runs from Dillon King, and Nevins found an opening to score. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the touchdown couldn’t do much for them at that point, as time ticked down on the running clock.
The Mavericks were dominant in all aspects of the game all night. They allowed just 189 yards of offense while picking up 442 yards of offense. They were ultra-efficient in the passing game, throwing for 357 yards on 19-of-21 passing.
Anderson County is expecting to make a deep run this post season, and Branton believes the Mavericks are capable of it.
“They’re a well-coached football team, they’re a physical football team,” Branton said. “They’re a pretty complete football team.”
Despite the loss, Branton saw growth from his young core and was pleased with how they constantly stepped up as challenges were thrown at them.
“They were thrust into the spotlight and I’m just very proud of the way they responded,” Branton said. “There were some physical mistakes along the way just because they’d never done it before. They showed up every day and continued to fight.”
Branton can also look forward to next season when he gets most of his team back. Seymour loses just six seniors and now has a group that has experienced trial by fire against some of the top teams in the state.
“Its built a lot of experience and a lot of depth,” Branton said.
