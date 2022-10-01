Seymour battled through injuries in its 61-0 loss against No. 1 Greeneville on Friday as they only totaled two total yards of offense while surrendering 350.
Despite being short-handed, struggling to find success on the field and fighting through a bitter night, Eagles coach Scott Branton wanted to ensure his players learned life lessons regardless of the loss.
“We talked about it at halftime, that’s why football is such a beautiful game. It’s such a parallel for life,” said Branton. “In life, you’re going to be beat up. Your job is going to suck at times. Your wife’s going to be nagging you. Your kids are going to drive you crazy. You’re not going to feel good, but you just have to get up and go to work because your family depends on you. It’s the thing we talked about. You’re down at halftime, you guys just have to get up and go to work because your teammates depend on you and you just keep trying harder.”
This sentiment was echoed throughout the night as the Green Devils jumped out to a 40-0 lead through just one quarter.
Not only were a collection of starters out, but some of their backups were sidelined as well.
This led to Seymour playing a large group of young players who had previously spent the majority of the year on the junior varsity roster. Offensively for the Eagles, four out of their top five rushers were freshmen or sophomores.
On defense, 12 underclassmen recorded tackles.
Having some of their first varsity reps come against Greeneville’s top-ranked team understandably led to growing pains as the Eagles only had three players produce positive yards in the blowout loss.
However, the experience gained from seeing what an elite program looks like will only help in these young players’ growth.
“They’ll get better,” said Branton.
In spite of the lopsided score and difference in experience, Seymour found a positive in its discipline throughout the game.
Compared to the Green Devils’ 10 penalties that cost them 115 yards, the Eagles only faulted twice for a loss of 20.
This lack of mistakes will go a long way as the team progresses.
Another positive takeaway is the five tackles for loss Seymour produced.
Although being outmatched in the trenches, the Eagles fought their way into the Green Devils’ backfield to bring down ball carriers and disrupt plays.
Two-and-a-half of their tackles for loss were produced from underclassmen.
An opportunity to grow as a team and get film on younger players will be invaluable going forward.
With two winnable district games left on the schedule, Seymour will look to put these lessons on display in the coming month.
