Outside of the Seymour program, the Eagles’ undefeated start may be a surprise, but it’s not to head coach Scott Branton after witnessing offseason workouts, fall camps and now two games of the season.
After an 0-11 campaign in 2020, Seymour is 2-0 with a thrilling 14-13 overtime win over Gatlinburg-Pittman and a 37-14 win against Cherokee last week on its current resume.
“This team is fun to be around,” Branton told The Daily Times. “They enjoy coming to practice, they enjoy being around each other. They are a fun group to coach. Everyone is about where we thought they would be. We have some guys that have stepped into leadership roles. They are basically like being a coach on the field right now, teaching guys that are behind them in their positions and that’s been exciting to see.
“Anytime you have guys that are learning things from somebody other than the coaches, you start to see some good things in the program.”
The quest for 3-0 and the beginning of Region 1-4A starts against a Volunteer (0-2) team that Branton thinks is better than its early record indicates following losses to West Ridge and Dobyns-Bennett.
“You know as we get on into the season you’re able to get more film on teams,” Branton said. “We have their first two games against two quality 6A programs on film. Despite their record being 0-2, they’re a very good football team. They’ve just played some very good teams.
“They throw the ball well, play great defense. It’s definitely going to be a tall task for our guys.”
While Seymour followed up a sluggish performance to open the season at Gatlinburg-Pittman, it followed that up with a seemingly flawless one, but don’t expect satisfaction on Branton’s part.
There’s plenty he saw in that win that can be corrected before the Eagles head to Church Hill in upper East Tennessee on Friday at 7 p.m.
“Obviously there is room for improvement in everything you do,” Branton said. “When we watched the film earlier this week everyone liked to point out the positive things, like the touchdowns and turnovers, but we look at the little things, too, such as taking better reads here, better read steps there, just the small things that help you take it to the next step.
“We have a different word for every week and last week it was ‘satisfied.’ We always want to correct the mistakes that we make and get better.”
