SEYMOUR — Seymour head coach Scott Branton knew his young Eagles team might get knocked down early. A year after Seymour won six games and made the playoffs, the Eagles returned two starters on offense and three on defense. Gone were Seymour’s leading rusher Brendon Harris and experienced quarterback Eli Funck. Branton expected there to be a few setbacks to begin the season.
“I thought this might happen early on,” Branton told The Daily Times. “I told somebody that we’re going to have to ride the waves of emotion, especially being a young team. I think we came out a little too amped up and a little all over the place.”
Seymour showed its youth in a 45-14 loss to Gatlinburg-Pittman on Friday night at Householder Field. The Eagles committed three turnovers — including an interception on their first pass attempt of the night — as G-P outscored them 31-0 in the first half and never looked back.
“Some of the mistakes were mental mistakes just from simply lack of reps, lack of experience,” Branton said. “A lot of these guys hadn’t seen much varsity football. When the season starts, everything gets a bit faster. We played like a young football team tonight.”
Branton had a two-way competition for the Eagles’ starting job, and both players struggled out of the gate.
Junior Blake Johnson was the first Eagle quarterback to take the field, but he was picked off twice in the first half. He completed just two of his seven attempts on the night for 14 yards, forcing Branton’s hand with freshman Madden Guffey.
Guffey ran the Eagles’ final drive of the first half and came out of the break playing like he had something to prove. He completed two passes for 33 yards on what was Seymour’s’ most effective drive to that point. Though they turned the ball over on downs, Guffey showed flashes of real potential.
The freshman signal caller led both of Seymour’s fourth-quarter touchdown drives – the first a 32-yard strike to Bryson Quick, the second a 10-yard pass to Carson Vines over the middle of the field. Guffey finished his varsity debut with 110 passing yards on eight completions and a pair of scores.
Still, Branton was hesitant to commit to Guffey over one half of football against G-P’s second-string defense. Guffey has only played one game for his career, and Branton values the different skillset that each player brings.
“We take it week to week,” Branton said. “Both of them get equal reps throughout the week. I’m very pleased with both of them. They give us a bit of a different dynamic. With Madden, he’s probably more of a traditional pocket guy. Blake’s more of an athlete, he made some plays with his feet. Those are things we’ve got to learn from.”
G-P almost doubled the Eagles in total offense.
“I was very pleased with the effort, but our execution has to get better,” Branton said. “That’s one of those things with a young team, that as they get experience, you’ll see progress. Things will get better week to week.”
