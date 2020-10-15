Seymour knocked off Sevier County, 6-0, to win its fourth straight District 2-AA championship Thursday.
The Lady Eagles will host Sullivan Central in the Region 1-AA semifinals Tuesday for a spot in the region championship and a berth in the Class AA sectionals.
Seymour has reached the sectionals in each of the last three years, winning in 2017 and 2018 before falling short of another state tournament appearance last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.