The Seymour girls soccer team had no trouble handling Cocke County on Tuesday night in the District 2-AA semifinals.
The Lady Eagles (10-2, 5-0) downed Cocke County, 8-0, to clinch a region tournament berth. They will play Sevier County (5-9-2, 3-2) in the district championship Thursday.
The Lady Eagles defeated Sevier County, 3-0, in their regular-season matchup. Seymour has won the last three district tournament titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.