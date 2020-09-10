Senior savvy and stronger legs gave the Seymour soccer squad a 3-2 win over Alcoa on Thursday at Alcoa Elementary School.
Strong midfield play by both teams kept the game even but Seymour (5-1) pushed deep more often, finishing with a commanding 13-7 margin in shots-on-goal over Alcoa (1-5-1).
“Our midfield is a pretty dominant force for us this year,” Lady Eagles coach Ron Blades said. “Once (Seymour’s midfielders) settled down and started playing their positions, things seemed to change and we controlled the ball a bit more. Alcoa’s a good team and they’re going to fight you to the very end, which they did tonight.”
Seymour scored two minutes into the match and again at the 32 minute mark, both on defensive lapses by the Lady Tornadoes.
Alcoa finally countered with under one minute to play before the half, but Seymour controlled the pitch for most of the second half. A beautiful corner kick combo from two seniors midway through the period scored what proved to be the winning goal.
Abby Wolfenbarger picked up her second assist of the game by lining her corner kick well outside of the penalty area, where strong-legged Emily Glaspie stood unmarked before racing in to lace a 25-yard shot just over the outstretched hands of keeper Ella Murr.
“(Glaspie) knows the game so well,” Blades said of last season’s player of the year in District 2-AA. “She knows where the ball needs to be. She knows soccer like nobody’s business.”
The senior midfielder showed that awareness after watching Alcoa pack tightly inside on several previous corner kicks.
“(Glaspie) called that corner, we (the coaches) didn’t,” Blades said. “She saw how (Alcoa) was sucking everybody into the penalty area, and she called for it.”
After Glaspie’s shot put Seymour up 3-1, Alcoa’s offense picked up, recording its first shot-on-goal of the second half four minutes later.
With just over two minutes remaining, Shelby Knight picked up the rare unassisted goal on her corner kick, which skirted the goal face and curved into the far nets. Alcoa boosted efforts down the final stretch but was unable to provide the equalizer in the closing seconds.
“That’s one of the best midfields we’ve played this year as to how they controlled the game and played to their strengths, with patience,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley said. “We had to really bend our toes to maintain our shape. We kept finding ourselves chasing, and having to get back into position.”
Seymour began scoring early, taking advantage of Alcoa defensive lapses. Freshman India Pressley fought in a scrum for Wolfenbarger’s first corner kick placed into the box and tapped in the opening score just two minutes into play.
With eight minutes left before the break, Alcoa keeper Murr collided with an attacker as two defenders stood nearby, giving Ocean Tetting an easy open goal and the senior converted to put Seymour up 2-0.
“We gave up that corner kick, and the second one was just a comedy of errors in the 6-yard box,” Corley said.. “We’ve given up too many goals where we aren’t mentally into the match or a lack of communication causes chaos.”
Alcoa got on the board just 45 seconds before the half, when a long pass inside from the deep corner by Knight was fought over by a defender and Kaleea Scales. Scales tipped the ball in past keeper Lauren Horton for a 2-1 Alcoa deficit at halftime.
Alcoa’s record has come at the expense of not just larger schools, but teams like Seymour and Maryville that are accustomed to ending their season with spots in the state tournament.
“I didn’t do us any favors on scheduling,” Corley said. “We want to play against better programs, and we’ve competed in all the matches. If we can get ourselves mentally prepared for district play, I think we’ll be okay.”
Both teams enter the heart of district competition Tuesday with home games. Alcoa hosts District 1-A foe Gatlinburg-Pittman and Seymour entertains Sevier County.
