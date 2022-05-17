SEYMOUR — Entering halftime Wednesday at the Sevier County Soccer Complex, Seymour and Knoxville Halls were knotted at a goal apiece.
Forty minutes of game time later, the Eagles walked off the field for the final time this season, their momentum completely snuffed out after scoring no goals in the second half in a 3-1 Region 2-AA semifinal loss.
There was a simple reason for the shift.
"We didn't play our game and we missed chances," senior Caleb Cain said.
A chance Seymour (11-4-3) didn't miss came with eight minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the first half, with senior Michael Fetterolf knocking in a shot from the right corner that found the net on the left side.
Halls (15-6-2), though, responded just a minute later with a goal of its own, leading to the halftime tie. Confusion among the Eagles helped the Red Devils land the first of several pivotal blows Wednesday.
"It was just a simple mistake on the communication between the defense and offense," Fetterolf said. "It happens all the time. We get a little momentum, we get a little in our heads and they humble us, but we played great the rest of the half."
Sixteen minutes into the second half, the Eagles crumbled. In just over three minutes, the Red Devils tallied two goals, taking the 3-1 lead they would hold the rest of the match.
Again, Seymour's discomposure was to blame.
"In transition, I think we got caught too far up and then ended up having breaks with more people pushing the ball forward than we had back," Cain said. "It just kind of happens sometimes."
The two-goal burst marked a moment of disappointment for Seymour goalkeeper Jessie Vaughan, who staved off other Halls attacks by either diving on the ball or leaping high to swat it away. He started the match with a stellar save, going to the ground and cradling the ball during a one-on-one with just over 29 minutes remaining in the first half.
"(Vaughan) has been consistently good all year and someone we can rely on," Cain said. "He's a great player and a great person. It will be good to see what he can do next year."
"Our defense played a pretty decent game," Fetterolf added. "That's why you didn't get to see his full capability, what he can do when our defense messes up. He saves our butts a couple times."
The loss caps off a strong season for Seymour, which greatly improved on its 6-7 record from last year. Coach Fred Ellis, who has now led the Eagles for four seasons, predicted they could have such success prior to their first game.
That may have served as some consolation for Seymour's players as they left the field, their season over after a single deflating half.
"(This season's success) can't be just on us," Cain said. "It's on the team as a whole. As much as the coaches don't like to take credit, they had a part in it too. Just thankful for the family we've built this year and seeing what they do next year."
