CORRYTON — Losing the Region 1-AA championship earlier in the week put Seymour on its heels briefly, forcing a road trip to the undefeated Region 2-AA champions home field for a shot to return to the state tournament.
The Lady Eagles didn’t stay down for long. Attacking from the opening whistle to the final celebration, Seymour took a 2-1 win over Gibbs on Saturday night to return to the state tournament after a one year absence.
“I’m so excited to get back to state,” said Emma Houser, who scored the first of two first-half goals. “We went our freshman year but came up just short last year at sub-state. It feels great to come back like this, for the whole team it’s the best thing to go to state.”
Seymour (13-3) controlled possession throughout most of the game but finished with only a slight 9-7 advantage in shots on goal. Gibbs (15-1-1) played with a heavy defensive presence and relied mostly on long forward passes on counter-attacks for offensive threat.
“Our possession was probably 80-20, I’d guess,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes said. “We just couldn’t get it in the back of the net. (Gibbs) did play that 5-4-1 defense and when you stack the box like that, it’s hard, but we finally got the ball in.”
Houser made the first goal off a free kick. Abby Wolfenbarger placed her kick from 30 yards out to the near post. Gibbs keeper Olivia Self got a hand on the ball but it shot up into the air, and Houser was charging in from the far post to net the score.
Houser helped create the second goal five minutes later, taking a pass to the far right from Emily Glaspie.
“All the defenders rushed to that corner and (Houser) crossed it to me,” Bree Gilmore said. “I was right in front of the goal and said ‘Oh my gosh,’ and just tapped it in. I was so wide open, and I was thinking, ‘Oh my, if I miss this I don’t know what I’ll do.’”
Holding the 2-0 lead at the break, many teams would pack in the defense, but Blaydes wanted the Lady Eagles to stay offensive. As Seymour broke their huddle to return for the second half, Blaydes’ final words were “Ladies, attack.”
“We were not settled with 2-0,” Blaydes said. “We trust our defense, but every time we go on the field, we want to attack.”
Seymour continued controlling early in the second period but one unmade clear gave Carolina Pittman a breakaway chance down the middle. The Gibbs sophomore struck a grounder right to left past Lauren Horton.
With 32 minutes remaining, Gibbs had plenty of time to hit an equalizer but Seymour continued to use strong midfield play to limit Gibbs to just two more shots on goal the rest of the game.
Wolfenbarger, Glaspie, Mattie Hamilton and Trysta Lane consistently controlled 50-50 balls and cleared strongly forward to remove any further threats.
Houser and Payton Jett both had jarring collisions with Gibbs defenders in the final minutes as physical play set the tone.
Horton, who finished with six saves, made a diving stop on the best remaining Gibbs chance with five minutes to play and Gibbs was ruled offside on one final corner kick in the final 90 seconds of play.
Once again Seymour cleared long and returned to the offensive to ride out the final seconds to claim the state tournament berth.
“This is a real balanced team,” Blaydes said. “There’s not just one girl that we say ‘hey, she’s the superstar.’ I think that’s shown in how we play. We use a whole team mentality, we like to move the ball around and keep the whole team involved.”
Seymour will head to Murfreesboro for the AA state tournament that begins Wednesday.
