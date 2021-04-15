The Seymour softball team committed nine errors and fell short of producing enough runs to compensate in a 13-7 loss to Cocke County on Thursday at Cocke County High School.
The Fighting Cocks scored at least one run in all six innings they came to bat.
Seymour senior Maci Pitner, freshman Hayden Gilliland and freshman Lakelyn Weaver each logged multi-hit performances and combined for six of the Lady Eagles' 10 hits. Weaver posted Seymour's lone extra-base hit with a two-run home run in the fourth inning.
The Lady Eagles (3-6, 2-4 District 2-AAA) will attempt to snap a two-game losing streak when it travels to face Fulton at noon on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.