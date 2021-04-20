The Seymour softball team fell to Morristown West, 13-2, on Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans scored three runs in the the third to seize a 4-0 advantage. They then added five more runs in the fourth to take control of the game.
Hayden Gilliland, Abby Spradlin, Kendall Abernathy provided the Lady Eagles with their three hits. Abernathy's single to left field cut Morristown West's lead to 9-2. The Lady Trojans plated four more runs in the fifth to enforce the run-rule.
The Lady Eagles will try to rebound when they visit Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday.
