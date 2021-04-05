The Seymour softball team allowed Webb to score in all but one inning during a 13-5 loss Monday at Seymour High School.
The Lady Eagles (2-4) committed as many errors (6) as they logged hits, all of which came at expense of starting pitcher Hayden Gilliland, who gave up 13 runs (four earned) on nine hits and seven walks while striking out six.
Gilliland and Abby Spradlin each drove in two runs while McKenzie Taylor pushed across the other.
Seymour will attempt to lessen its miscues against District 2-AAA foe Sevier County at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
