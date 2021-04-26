The Seymour softball team could not handle Fulton in an 11-1 run-rule loss Monday at Fulton High School.
The Lady Eagles (3-9) were limited to five hits with their one run coming on a solo home run by Abby Spradlin in the sixth. The Lady Falcons, on the other hand, scored all 11 of their runs over the final three innings.
Katie Taylor was the lone Seymour player to get on base multiple times, drawing a pair of walks.
The Lady Eagles have an opportunity to get back on track when they face District 2-AAA foe South-Doyle at 6 p.m. today.
