The Seymour softball picked up a second win over South-Doyle in five days with a 16-3 victory on Monday.
The Lady Eagles (4-10) drew 12 walks — led by Abby Spradlin's four — and capitalized on the extra traffic on the base paths with nine hits. McKenzie Taylor went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and Sadie Cate went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Hayden Gilliland also hit a two-run home run in bottom of the first, answering an early run from the Lady Cherokees.
Gilliland was the beneficiary of the run support, picking up the win after allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out six over five innings.
Seymour will close out its regular season against Gatlinburg-Pittman at 5:30 p.m. today at home.
