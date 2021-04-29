Morristown East ended its last at-bat with a bang. Seymour responded with a whimper.
The Lady Hurricanes jumped on a tiring Hayden Gilliland and reliever McKenzie Taylor for 10 runs on seven hits in the top of the sixth. In its last chance to respond to prevent the mercy rule from kicking in, Seymour went down in order on the minimum three pitches from winning pitcher Kylie Rader.
The final inning blew open what had been a competitive game to that point, yielding a final 18-3 thrashing of Seymour (4-11, 3-8 District 2-AAA) by Morristown East (18-8, 9-3).
Anticipating later rains, officials decided to start the game early, and the Lady Hurricanes were ready, taking advantage of two walks to begin scoring on a sacrifice fly from senior third baseman Blayne King for the first of her three RBIs.
Designated hitter Kennedy Payne, who reached base on four of five plate appearances, then cranked a double to drive in a second run.
Seymour picked up its first hit in the second frame, with sophomore Katie Taylor’s short fly over the infield dropping in. Katie Taylor reached scoring position when McKenzie Taylor drew a one-out walk but both were stranded.
The Lady Hurricanes scored two more in the third inning on impressive back-to-back home runs from Western Kentucky signee Randi Drinnon and Maryland-Baltimore County commit Blayne King. Drinnon led off the inning with a shot well above the flapping flag hoisted beyond center field. King followed with another deep dinger exiting high above the center-left field wall of the Seymour Primary School field.
Gilliland fought back to limit the damage, ending with a called strike-out, one of four Ks in her 5 1/3 innings of work.
Seymour recorded its first two runs in the bottom of the third. Maci Pitner beat out a bunt and Abbie Spradlin collected the first of her two hits. Gilliland plated Pitner on a ground-out and Spradlin scored when the first baseman had trouble fielding a twisting infield bloop from Kendall Taylor.
After a scoreless fourth, East erupted with four runs on three hits and one error. Drinnon again led off, but this time the catcher showed her versatility by beating out a well-placed bunt. Hits from King and Emma Pillion, who also contributed three RBIs, added to a Seymour infield error.
Further damage was prevented by center-fielder Spradlin. The junior charged in on a shallow fly then fired a strike to catcher Katie Taylor for an easy put-out on a runner trying to score on a tag-up.
Seymour rallied back with one run in the bottom half to keep the margin just 8-3. Spradlin scored Pitner, who opened by drawing a walk, but Spradlin was gunned down at third trying to stretch her double into an extra base, limiting further damage.
Seymour had another potential chance in the second inning ending early with a runner cut down trying to take extra bases.
“We just haven’t talked about, ‘OK, when we’re down, we have to be a little more conservative on the bases,’” Seymour assistant coach Scott Norman said. “Tonight’s game was good for us because we’re getting ready to start the playoffs, and if we’re down we’ve got to be a lot more conservative. Both of the players (thrown out) had really good hits, but you just can’t get too aggressive when you’re down four runs.”
Those mental errors were made meaningless once Morristown East blew through the sixth inning. A tiring Gilliland was consistently falling behind in the count and the Lady Hurricanes took advantage with five hits and eight runs before McKenzie Taylor relieved.
Taylor had the unenviable position of starting off facing Drinnon and King. The two seniors both banged singles to continue the maelstrom, and a wild pitch plated the final of 10 runs in a 15-batter turn before Taylor got the two final outs.
“(The Hurricanes) are just pretty strong,” Norman said. “We left (Gilliland) out there a little long, but she was throwing strikes and had a few clutch outs. She was shutting them down for the most part for the first five innings.”
Seymour will honor its small senior class when it hosts South-Doyle next Monday.
