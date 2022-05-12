The Seymour softball team had an opportunity to rectify its first-round loss to Carter in the District 3-3A tournament, but its offense did not give it a chance to play another day.

The Lady Eagles mustered four hits in an 8-0 loss Wednesday at Gibbs High School in the loser's bracket semifinal that puts an end to their season.

Seymour put two runners in scoring position through seven innings while Carter scored one run in the second and third innings before breaking it open with a five-run fifth.

