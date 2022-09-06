SEYMOUR — Kasey Norman has seen her team grow a lot over the last 19 games.
Before her Seymour volleyball team’s season began, she knew senior leadership would be key. The Lady Eagles’ roster features three of them and in the last several matches, they’ve taken over.
It was evident on Tuesday night against Alcoa. Seymour jumped out to sizable leads in the first two sets before the Lady Tornadoes managed to close the gap, but the Lady Eagles didn’t let them hang around long, putting them away with strong runs before claiming the third set in less dramatic fashion on their way to a 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 win on their home floor.
“I know that we’ve been working hard,” Norman told The Daily Times. “We’ve gotten better from the first game up until tonight. Our defense has gotten stronger. Our serves have been a lot more consistent and our hitter are a lot more confident in themselves.”
Seymour (12-7) led 17-9 in the opening set before Alcoa (5-11) cut that deficit down to just four following back-to-back aces from Jaylyn Halliburton and Dylan Jablonski, but Bailey McCoy briefly snatched momentum back with a kill.
The Lady Tornadoes continued to hang around, though, as the Lady Eagles struggled for a stretch to create separation. Ainsley Pfeiffer’s kill again pulled within three, but Seymour closed out the set on a 6-1 run, ending with a Brooke McNally kill to go up 1-0.
The second set had its moments of drama, too, with Alcoa clawing back after trailing by as much as six midway through the set, but two kills from Jaden Cummings highlighted another impressive close before Seymour largely dominated the final set.
“We have a lot of senior leadership and I think that helps,” Norman said. “We have a lot of experience now that I think that has helped us out with our confidence, especially in that third set.”
For Alcoa, coach Sam Thomas contributed a mix of Seymour’s talent and a plethora of self-inflicted wounds to the sweep.
The Lady Tornadoes committed 52 errors in three sets.
“I told (the team after the match) not to get frustrated,” Thomas said. “Was it our best volleyball? Not even close. If you’re averaging 17-18 errors a set, you’re going to lose every time. We had some good moments, we had some good hustle plays. We’re just not consistent enough. That’s what I talked to them about.
“We need to be able to go on the road against a good team and not just compete, we need to be able to win. We just haven’t turned the corner there yet.”
While Alcoa continues to seek an identity, Norman is gaining more confidence in her squad as the postseason approaches. Part of that has to do with a tough non-district schedule the Lady Eagles have already faced.
“We’ve gotten better every game and we’ve played a lot of tough competition,” Norman said. “We took Greeneville to five (sets) last week, we’ve played a lot of great AAA schools and I think facing that kind of competition has helped our overall momentum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.