CHATTANOOGA — The Seymour bench roared as the halftime buzzer sounded.
Seymour senior forward Ray Ray Ellis fired in an equalizer with 27 seconds remaining in the first half, placing all the momentum on the Lady Eagles’ side of the pitch.
It did not carry over until the second half.
Murfreesboro Central scored three goals in the second half to hand Seymour a season-ending 4-1 defeat Wednesday in the Class AA state quarterfinals at Girls Preparatory School.
“I was sitting over here on the sideline saying, ‘OK, let’s get one in so we can come out (in the second half) with a little momentum,” Seymour coach Ron Blaydes told The Daily Times. “We thought we made some adjustments that would allow us to get the ball in, but undoubtedly they made some adjustments, too.
“They’re a good team, and it just didn’t fall the way we wanted it to. I hate it, but we played our game, but in the second half we just didn’t come out and control the ball, and that hurt us.”
Murfreesboro Central (17-6) outshot Seymour (14-4-3), 9-3, in the second half.
Murfreesboro Central’s Shelby Clark broke the tie in the 54th minute on an assist Reily Gusman. Six minutes later, Julie Ann Hamilton received a pass from Madison Degnan and found the back of the net.
Hamilton put the finishing touches on Seymour’s season with a 70th minute goal to conclude the scoring.
“We weren’t hustling to the ball,” Blaydes said. “We just weren’t getting to the ball like we should have, and they were. In soccer, if you’re not getting to the ball, you have a problem. We tried to stay in our game, but we had to make some adjustments to counter their defense.
“I would have liked to test their goalie more because I think we could have gotten some more in there, but they were getting to the ball before we were.”
The defeat spells the end of the careers of eight Seymour seniors that have achieved so much success in their careers. They helped the Lady Eagles reach the state tournament as sophomores and bounced back from a sectional loss a year ago to get back this season.
For a brief moment, Ellis gave them hope of advancing deeper into the tournament. It turned out to be the final goal of her career.
“I will always be extremely proud of them,” Blaydes said. “They have fought together for so long. They got to come here two years ago, and to win the region championship, which we haven’t done in a while, and make it back (to state) their senior year, the things they were able to accomplish were great. They never gave up. They kept fighting the entire game, and it just didn’t fall the way we wanted it.”
