KNOXVILLE — Kaylyn Jarvis pinned Anderson County’s Kylee Alvis into the corner then stretched her arm out high towards the ceiling inside Halls High School Gymnasium.
Under immense pressure from Jarvis, Alvis tried passing the ball to get out of trouble but Jarvis snagged it with one hand then turned around and dished the ball to Seymour teammate Kaylen Schultz, who had a wide-open lane to the basket.
The score didn’t just extend the Lady Eagles lead to seven, it proved to be the catalyst they needed to separate themselves from the Lady Mavs as the sequence kickstarted a 9-1 run to close out the first half and help Seymour to a 49-25 finish in the Region 2-AAA semifinal Monday.
“(Jarvis) gives us such a huge advantage,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez told The Daily Times. “It’s basically two different looks. When she’s in, it’s like football when they go with a nickel or a dime (package). When she comes in, it’s just a completely different look and you’ve been seeing one thing and then here comes another. She does a great job on the ball. When we’re able to get a couple of those plays, it just opens things up for us and makes things a lot easier.”
The win advances the Lady Eagles to the region championship against Northview Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday and also assures them a berth in sectionals where they will have a shot at making the Class 3A state tournament.
Jarvis’ steal was one of many examples of the approach Hernandez wants his team to have and similar plays were what helped the Lady Eagles (28-5) dominate on both ends of the floor.
Several of Seymour’s scoring possessions were set up by its defense’s ability to stretch their arms out and knock the ball away.
Midway through the second quarter, the Lady Eagles turned up their intensity in doing so, plugging lanes and making it difficult for Anderson County to get the ball inside, instead forcing it to settle from 3-point range where it made just one shot.
That approach led Seymour to a double-digit halftime lead that the Lady Mavs (19-13) never overcame.
“I’ve told everybody this year, our best offense is our defense,” Hernandez said. “It’s our ability to keep the ball in front of us, the ability to get in the passing lane, our ability to fly towards the ball. I felt like if we could do that tonight and limit (Anderson County’s) best players, which we did, I felt like we had a really good chance. We know that if we defend, we have a chance in any game.”
Those players that Hernandez put an emphasis on limiting were Lady Mavs’ center Emily Mustard and guards Jaylynn Bullock and Alvis and it worked for the most part. Mustard scored just five points while Bullock was held scoreless. It was Alvis that accounted for a majority of Anderson County’s scoring production, finishing with a team-high 17 points.
The Lady Eagles combined for seven 3-pointers with Caiden Russell, Schultz and Jarvis scoring two each from deep.
Schultz’s 3 on Seymour’s next possession after she linked up with Jarvis following the steal upped its lead to 10 and was followed up by scores from Brielle Turner and Jaden Cummings to go into halftime leading 30-17.
That second-quarter push extended deep into the third quarter, starting with a Russell 3 from the top of the key. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Mavs in the period, 14-5.
A familiar opponent awaits Seymour in its region final bout. The Lady Eagles and Lady Cougars are District 3-3A foes and Seymour has beaten Northview three times this past season, all by single digits, including in the district tournament championship game on Feb. 21.
“We’re very familiar with (Northview),” Hernandez said. “It’s not going to be easy. We’ve beaten them three times and it’s going to be a dog fight.
I’m just happy that we’re in this position and competing for another championship but we know we’ve got to take care of business Wednesday night.”
