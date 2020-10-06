The Seymour volleyball team advanced to the District 2-AA championship game with a 25-21, 14-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-7 victory over Northview Academy on Tuesday.
The victory also clinches a region tournament berth for the Lady Eagles, who will face Greeneville for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sevier County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.