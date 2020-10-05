SEYMOUR — Seymour defeated county rivals Sevier County twice during regular season play and quickly took care of business for the third meeting of the year in first round action of the District 2-AA volleyball playoffs on Monday night.
The No. 3-seeded Lady Eagles needed less than an hour of play to end the No. 6-seeded Bearettes’ season with a 25-12, 25-5, 25-11 sweep at home.
“Sevier County is a very scrappy team and they had nothing to lose,” Seymour coach Kasey Norman said. “I knew they weren’t going to give up and I told my girls they had to be ready for it.”
Led by a lineup that features six seniors, Seymour (17-6, 7-3), dominated play in every facet of the game.
The Lady Eagles racked up nine service aces against Sevier County (4-17, 1-9), with four coming from Tabitha Householder. Lauren Patterson recorded 10 kills, with many of those coming off sets from fellow Tusculum College commit Maddie Creswell.
Seymour showed its balance in having five other players with kills, including Carly Gaddis and Emma Watson each finishing with four kills.
Defensive statistics were dominated by 12 total blocks recorded. Gaddis led the efforts with five blocks frustrating the few Sevier County kill attempts that didn’t sail long or wide.
“I just tried my hardest to get lined up with the hitters,” Gaddis said. “I was proud of myself for getting there for a lot of them.”
Creswell set up several kill opportunities repeatedly with nice sets to the front hitters.
“We have two great setters with (Creswell and Householder),” Gaddis said. “They are both just running around the court trying their hardest. It’s really important to have both of them setting us up.”.
Savannah Kulikowski (2 kills, 2 blocks) set the tone for the evening with a block to put up the first point and side-out of the match. Sevier County took a brief 2-1 lead before the Lady Eagles got a kill from Patterson followed by a three straight points from Watson. Seymour was never behind or threatened the rest of the first set 25-12 win.
Householder started the second set with a 7-point service run. The only impediment to a quick and decisive Seymour second-set win was a lengthy delay after Sevier County appealed a referee’s decision regarding a double-hit, eventually leading to a point being replayed at 7-2. Sevier County won the replayed point, but Seymour outscored the Bearettes 18-2 from that point on. Sophomore Bailey McCoy gave a spark off the bench in the second-set thrashing, adding two kills and two blocks as Seymour soared 25-5.
In the two regular season matches, Seymour allowed Sevier County to hang around and threaten to take the third set before eventually prevailing with close scores. This time the Lady Eagles stuck with the same intensity to finish with a decisive 25-11 win.
Jesse McKilligan reeled off four service points including an ace, and kills from Patterson and Watson pushed Seymour ahead early. Householder served out the final four points with two aces and two final blocks from Gaddis.
Seymour travels to No. 2-seed Northview Academy for an opportunity to play in the district championship at 6:00 pm today. The two teams split during the regular season with both squads earning home wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.