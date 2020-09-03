POWELL — Seymour’s Lauren Patterson was inches away from the net when she observed a wayward Powell pass slowly spinning toward her during the third set.
She knew what to do. The senior outside hitter rose several feet in the air and slammed the ball past Powell’s front row to give the Lady Eagles their fourth point of the set.
The Sequence was emblematic of Seymour’s performance during Thursday’s non-district match, as Patterson and her teammates made everything look easy during their 25-13, 25-4, 25-12 drubbing of Powell. They hope to keep rolling when they travel to Pigeon Forge on Tuesday.
“This win gives us more confidence as we move on to the next game,” Patterson told the Daily Times. “I think it gives everyone a good feeling to go home with. I think it will help us next week when we play Pigeon Forge, another district game. It will just show us that we are still able to play even though we fell in the last game (against Greeneville).”
Seymour coach Kasey Norman was proud of how her players performed during Tuesday’s four-set loss to district foe Greeneville. Following that defeat, she searched for ways to help her team improve. She noticed that the Lady Eagles served at 83% against Greeneville. She told her players they needed to raise thats percentage to at least 90 if they wanted to defeat the state’s elite teams.
The Lady Eagles (7-3) accomplished that goal Thursday, only committing four service errors. More importantly, their serves prevented the Lady Panthers from establishing any sort of offense, as Seymour registered 13 aces.
After the Lady Eagles cruised in the first set, they were even stronger in the second. Claire Robinette served 12 straight points to give Seymour a 14-2 lead, recording four aces during that span.
Tabitha Householder served the final six points, punctuating the set with another ace.
Seymour continued serving well in the third set. Kaylie Hallcox served the final eight points, closing the game with three consecutive aces.
“Our main focus was getting our serves in,” Norman said. “And we wanted them to be hard serves, not just lollipop serves. We wanted to get them low to the net, and that’s what we have been practicing on. That was a good takeaway from this game … I was happy with our serves today.
“Our goal was just to play like we did against Greeneville. We wanted to do everything we did during the Greeneville game. Hitters had to hit; passers needed to get our setters off the net and get good sets and get good serves in. I was pleased to see that we finished a tough loss on a good note.”
The win reinforced the Lady Eagles’ belief they can repeat as District 2-AA champions this fall.
They have the hitters in Patterson and Bailey McCoy. They have the blockers in Carley Gaddis and Savannah Kulikowski, and Seymour benefits from a strong setter in Maddie Creswell.
They proved against Powell they have the serving as well.
“We had been working on serves a lot in practice,” Patterson said. “It was good to see our practice carry over into the game.”
