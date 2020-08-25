The Seymour volleyball team went on the road and remained unbeaten Tuesday, knocking off district foe Sevier County in straight sets, 25-10, 25-11, 25-21.
The Lady Eagles (5-0, 2-0 District 2-AA) have won 11 straight sets, dating back to their season opener against Bearden on Aug. 20.
