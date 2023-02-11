Seymour’s wrestlers showed something specific to coach Craig Johnson on Saturday.
At Alcoa High School in the Region 3-A individual wrestling tournament, the Eagles didn’t back down from stiff competition, earning a second-place team finish behind Pigeon Forge.
“We had a few guys really step up for us,” Johnson told The Daily Times. “A couple kids out-placed their seed, and that’s what I’m looking for is guys that are going to show up and beat somebody that maybe they lost to before. A couple of our guys did that today. That really helped us out on the boards.”
Seymour fielded two top finishers Saturday, with Samuel Comes defeating Cocke County’s Jacob Stanton in the 106 weight class finals and Keegan Perkins topping Pigeon Forge’s Lukas Pratt to win the 132 class.
Eight Eagles finished within the top four of their weight classes, which booked their tickets to sectional action. Some wrestlers whom Seymour thought would advance didn’t, and finishing second overall wasn’t what it hoped for, but Johnson knows it’s all part of the process of getting his team to where he wants it to be.
There are other benefits, too.
“That’s one good thing about having tough kids in this tournament is you get to see them a couple of times before state,” Johnson said. “That way, when it really counts, you have the experience. You kind of know about who you’re wrestling and you can make adjustments.”
Highlights, disappointments for Alcoa: Six Alcoa wrestlers advanced to sectionals Saturday on a day coach Brian Gossett felt presented a mixed bag.
“There were some spots where it could have gone either way, gone in either direction,” Gossett said. “It’s always tough when a kid’s season ends. They put a lot of time and effort into it … If you make the state tournament now, you go through all these qualifiers and stuff, you know you’ve really earned it.”
Alcoa finished fifth overall. Some of the Tornadoes’ highlights included Samir Shereef beating Samuel Everett’s Tyson Click to win the 220 weight class, Owen McCall earning his 100th career win, Brandon Mora bouncing back from injury to field success and senior Ryan Stephens advancing to sectionals, too.
“Just a real good effort by all of our guys,” Gossett said. “So I was proud of them.”
As expected for Samuel Everett: The seven Samuel Everett School of Innovation wrestlers who earned sectional berths helped the Bulldogs’ plan work as expected.
Samuel Everett expected seven or eight wrestlers to advance, according to coach Joey Evans. Colton Relation took first place in the 120 weight class, as did Lane Cope did so in the 138 class.
“We put five in the finals today,” Evans said. “Obviously happy about that. I thought we had one or two that had a chance to be there, but they made it through in the third and fourth-place matches. It’s all about survive-and-advance right now. You don’t have to be first. You just have to (be in the) top four.”
Evans wasn’t happy with the team’s overall finish of third place, but considering the Bulldogs’ roster situation and what they’ve already accomplished this season, positives can be found simply in the experience.
“Our team goal for the year in the duals is to finish second in the region, and that was our goal coming in today,” Evans said. “So third (place), there’s a little disappointment there, but still, just looking at what we have, these guys are all freshmen and sophomores.
“We got a lot of learning experiences today that hopefully we’ll be able to take to practice this week, tighten that up, try to make sure that we don’t duplicate those mistakes and come out better for us next week and then hopefully into the state tournament.”
Young Greenback impresses coach: Finishing in ninth place out of 11 teams Saturday may not suit some programs, but for Greenback, which didn’t even have a team last season, there’s more to consider than that.
“We’re mostly eighth grade kids,” Greenback coach Bryce Ruis said. “We have four eighth graders, a 10th grader and an 11th grader. … Overall, I’m pretty proud of our wrestlers, how we did this season. They’re a young team. We’ve got a lot to look forward to the next couple years.”
Despite such adversity, two Greenback wrestlers qualified for sectionals Saturday, as Cory Manuel placed third in the 120 weight class and Joseph Breedlove finished fourth in the 138 class.
Ruis himself is in his first year with the team, giving him the same amount of experience as some of his wrestlers.
“I came into this as a head coach with almost no experience in wrestling,” Ruis said. “Some of our kids came into it with little experience. We had a few that had some. First year back with a program after that year hiatus, overall, I think we’ve had some tremendous growth this year.”
