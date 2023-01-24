Things changed midway for the Seymour wrestling team on Tuesday.
While defeating the Samuel Everett School of Innovation to advance to the Region 3-A duals championships, strategy was the deciding factor for the Eagles. That didn’t help in their loss to Pigeon Forge in the finals, though.
An intimidating Pigeon Forge team won 10 of 12 matches to beat Seymour, 58-12, and claim the region title.
“Pigeon Forge is on a different level right now,” Seymour coach Craig Johnson told The Daily Times. “They’re where we’re aspiring to get to, whereas the other matchup (against Samuel Everett), we were a little more evenly matched, but it had a lot to deal with winning the toss. Being able to send the guy out, them having to send the guy out first at the weights, that kind of benefited us.
“So luckily, we won the toss. There was a lot of strategy about who we were going to send out every time. They had a couple really strong kids who if they sent out, we were gonna hold our guy back and get a more favorable matchup. So that had a lot to do with it. They’re a solid team.”
As the region runner-up, Seymour will advance to sectionals. It got to the championship by defeating Samuel Everett, 41-30, in the preceding round.
In its win over Alcoa in Monday’s District 6-A finals, luck was on Samuel Everett’s side. That wasn’t the case versus Seymour.
“I think maybe we underestimated them a little bit,” Samuel Everett coach Joey Evans said. “Part of that’s on me, but they fought. Last night against Alcoa, it was one of those, we won that coin toss and everything worked out our way. Tonight, we lost that coin toss and everything kind of didn’t go our way.
“We were still in it until the end. I’m proud of these kids just being in a situation they’ve never been in before, and so hopefully, we learn from this and we grow. Coming into next year, we’ll have upperclassmen for the first time. These guys are all freshmen and sophomores, so it’s just continue building.”
Also in the semifinal round, Alcoa lost to Pigeon Forge, 72-9, paving the way for the Tigers to advance to the championship. Alcoa coach Brian Gossett was proud of Samir Shereef’s win in the 220 weight class, but mostly, he was pleased with what his team saw from its opponent.
“It was good for us to see what an elite program looks like,” Gossett said. “Pigeon Forge is an elite program in our division, and it was good for us to see how they did things. I told the guys afterwards, ‘If you want to know what being good looks like, you have to be like those guys.’ Credit to them.”
Lack of effort wasn’t Alcoa’s problem, but it didn’t help that the Tornadoes have wrestled 14 of the last 19 days.
Fatigue was bound to set in eventually.
“I think we’re a little tired,” Gossett said. “It’s not an excuse, it’s just we’re a little tired and we weren’t quite at our best tonight. We’ve got a lot of work to do and it’s good for us to get some practice the next couple weeks, try to get ourselves ready for that individual region.
“I really like this group of kids. They have just freaking balled out. They have done so much to try to help us get the program built back up. It’s really been awesome, just the way that they’ve shown up and worked and done everything we’ve asked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.