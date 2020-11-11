SEYMOUR — When Lauren Patterson made her decision on Aug. 23, the Seymour senior outside hitter immediately called her teammate Maddie Creswell.
Creswell verbally committed to Tusculum on March 26. As soon as her recruitment ended, Creswell began persuading Patterson to join her in Tusculum.
Needless to say, Creswell was overjoyed when Patterson informed her that they were going to be teammates again in college.
“I was so excited — I got to play for another four years with my best friend,” Creswell told The Daily Times. “It will be great having Lauren because we will be rooming together. We will be even closer now.”
Creswell and Patterson celebrated another milestone together on Wednesday, signing their letters of intent in front of family and teammates inside the gym at Seymour High School. Patterson plans on being a dual-sport athlete at Tusculum. She will compete in the high jump after finishing No. 7 in the event at the TSSAA 2019 state meet.
“(Today) was really special because volleyball has been such a big part in my life,” Patterson said. “I just fell in love with it, along with the friendships and memories that came with it. It really made me feel good that (my teammates) could all be here, since they helped me get here too.
“Another big part that got me here was K2 (Volleyball Club) and the coaches and the relationships there. It’s just a good environment overall and they really pushed me to be my best. K2 really opened a whole new mindset to the game for me.”
Both Patterson and Creswell fell in love with Tusculum during their campus visits. Creswell visited the university in February. She liked the fact campus was smaller, giving her an opportunity to cultivate close relationships with her professors. She also formed a bond with Tusculum’s players and coaches.
Patterson also connected with the coaches, appreciating their sincerity. During her four years at Seymour, she earned a reputation for possessing a strong work ethic. Her track coach Seth Stoffel observed that she even trained on team off-days during track season. She thought Tusculum’s coaches could challenge her to further improve.
“You know what they are getting with them,” Patterson said. “They don’t try to beat around the bush. I appreciate that with the coaches. They are so supportive: They just want the best for you and they push you.”
After Patterson and Creswell made their decision, they helped the Lady Eagles reach the Region 1-AA semifinals. Patterson received District 2-AA co-hitter of the year honors after she registered 315 kills, 275 blocks and 28 blocks this fall. Creswell was an all-district selection after producing 480 assists, 175 digs and 30 aces.
Seymour coach Kasey Norman is confident they will help Tusculum succeed during the next four years.
“I have enjoyed watching Maddie and Lauren develop as players, succeed as students and grow as young adults,” Norman said. “The sky’s the limit for them both academically and athletically. I cannot wait to see the success they achieve in the future. They will be great additions to the Tusculum program.
