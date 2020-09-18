The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the recruiting process for thousands of high school athletes across the country, but it didn’t really complicate Maci Pitner’s situation. Committing to Bryan College was an easy decision for Seymour’s senior guard.
Pitner appreciated Bryan’s recent string of success. The Lions were 29-2 last year before the pandemic canceled their season. She also knew the coaching staff could help her improve as a player.
“I feel really confident where I am going,” Pitner told The Daily Times. “Bryan is where I wanted to go.”
Pitner signed her letter of intent Thursday during a ceremony at Seymour, ending her college recruitment before the start of her senior season.
“They are getting a tough, hard-nosed kid who they can coach,” Seymour coach Greg Hernandez said. “There is not much you can say to her that is really going to bother her or bring her down. You can challenge her. You can expect more out of her and she steps up to the challenge. Bryan was after her like their No. 1 recruit in the class and they have done a good job so far of putting pieces around her in the recruiting class. They’re No.1 priority was getting her committed and signed as fast as she could.
“With the success that Bryan’s had for seven to 10 years, I am expecting her to accomplish a lot of the things she’s done here — score more than 1,000, become an All-American and lead their team deep in the tournament.”
Pitner averaged 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last season, recording several double-doubles, despite consistently being the smallest player on the court.
Hernandez observed that she is lethal when she has the ball in transition.
“She is the true definition of a gamer,” Hernandez said. “She’s got a huge responsibility with our program. She controls a lot of our winning and losing on any given night. Most nights of the week, she might not be the biggest player on the floor, but she might be the best player on the floor. She’s helped us a ton the last couple years, helping us win some big games and keeping us close as we are rebuilding the program here. … She’s just someone when I took over this job, I was excited to coach her.”
Hernandez, a former Maryville College star, is excited he’ll be able to coach her for one more season. Pitner also has high expectations for her senior year. She hopes all her hard work during high school culminates in a district championship — and a deep postseason run.
“We want to see if we can go all the way this year; that would be a way to go out for senior year,” Pitner said. “If we play every game the way we are capable of playing, I believe we can do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.