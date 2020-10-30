MURFREESBORO — Friday night’s Class AA state quarterfinal game might have had a disappointing outcome for the Seymour soccer team, but coach Ron Blaydes certainly wasn’t disappointed in his squad.
The Lady Eagles fell to East Hamilton, 2-0, at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex to end their season 13-4. The Hurricanes (14-4) will play Hume-Fogg in the semifinals.
“I thought it was the best game they’ve played all year,” Blaydes said of the Lady Eagles. “Sometimes, in soccer, the ball doesn’t bounce your way, and it just didn’t bounce our way tonight. But I was really proud of them.”
Seymour created scoring opportunities with its hustle, but East Hamilton kept the Lady Eagles from ever finding their groove on offense with a strong defensive performance. The Hurricanes have only allowed seven goals all year, and their shutout Friday is their 13th of the season.
The loss doesn’t negate the fact that Seymour achieved its goal of making it to the state tournament for the third time in four years. Last week, the Lady Eagles edged then-undefeated Gibbs, 2-1, in the sectional round, which is where their 2019 season came to a disappointing end in penalty kicks against Knoxville Central.
“I was really happy to be able to get here — this was the goal,” Blaydes said.
“The seniors have been the backbone of this team. As freshmen, they were starting to have to carry a little bit of the load. It’s been the best senior class I’ve ever had. They are just an awesome group of girls.”
Defense was the primary theme of the first half. The Lady Eagles kept the ball on East Hamilton’s side of the field for most of the first 30 minutes, but that only resulted in one quality shot on goal, which came from Emily Glaspie on a corner kick.
The Hurricanes nearly got on the board with nine minutes left in the half, but Seymour goalkeeper Payton Jett made a diving save on a shot headed towards the left corner of the goal that redirected the ball out of bounds and eliminated the threat.
However, East Hamilton found the back of the net five minutes later when Malia Drumeller followed up on a free kick from midfield and hammered it home to put the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 entering halftime.
“I know they were a little bit nervous at first, but it just seemed like they really, really tried to fight through it,” Blaydes said.
“I told them (at half) we had had a lot of chances and we made one tiny mistake, and all we needed to do was get back in it and keep pushing.”
The Hurricanes doubled their lead a minute into the second half when Zoey Burgner raced down the right side with the ball on a counter attack before lofting a shot from deep that sailed just under the crossbar to round out the scoring.
Seymour had an opportunity to snag the momentum away from the Hurricanes less than 30 seconds later with a penalty kick, but East Hamilton goalkeeper Darci Zeh made the save to keep East Hamilton in control.
The Lady Eagles never folded, though. With 25 minutes left, Abby Wolfenbarger offered another reminder that the game wasn’t over when she hammered a shot from deep that skimmed off the top of the crossbar.
Seymour fired off seven shots on goal in the second half, but Zeh preserved the shutout out with nine saves for the game.
“They’re really strong in the back, and their goalkeeper was really solid, so it was just a little bit hard to break them down,” Blaydes said. “I thought (my team) gave 110% all the way to the end of the game. It was just an unbelievable experience for them to be here.”
