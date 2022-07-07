A phone call between Clayton-Bradley Academy Athletic Director Grant Redmond and then-Alcoa coach Shane Corley over the cancellation of a JV soccer game between the two programs last March changed the trajectory of the Blazers’ fledgling program.
Corley had never talked with Redmond before inclement weather forced the two teams off of each other’s schedules, but they kept in touch from that day on, forging a relationship that led to Corley taking over a Clayton-Bradley boys soccer team that just completed its first full season in 2022.
Corley spent the previous 12 seasons as the boys and girls soccer coach at Alcoa, taking both teams to the Class A state tournament this past season before stepping down in May. He takes over for Caleb Lucas, who was hired by Clayton-Bradley as its first head coach in 2020.
“(Redmond) and I kind of stumbled into each other, really,” Corley told The Daily Times. “We had a JV game scheduled and we were trying to reschedule things awhile back and we kind of connected. We just started talking and one thing led to another. We talked off and on through the spring and summer and this is a move that we both think is going to work.”
Both men see the hire as an opportunity. For Redmond, it’s a chance to grow Clayton-Bradley’s athletics program with an experienced coach with an impressive resume as it moves from the independent ranks to the TSSAA Division II in 2023.
“Our program is growing,” Redmond said. “We’ve had our first full (soccer) team and season this past year and we’re looking to be in the TSSAA Division II next year. I really enjoyed the conversations I had with Shane. Just his experience and his character and how he runs a program. From talking with him and people that know the program that Alcoa has had over the past decade with him at the helm, I was pumped. I was really excited.
“For a school like us that’s getting started, for us to have somebody with that kind of experience at that level, it’s huge.”
For Corley, taking the job was also embracing the challenge of taking over a new program and having the chance to build it up to a championship level while navigating it through a new era in athletics in the TSSAA.
Redmond was able to sell him on that early in their conversations.
“That’s the appeal of the whole thing the more we talked about it,” Corley said. “For me, the excitement is to be able to build something from the ground floor again and really set up a base and start a program. That’s appealing. It’s the opportunity to go in and start over again. We’ve had a lot of success before and accomplished a lot and it’s nice to go in and get a fresh start with everything.
“New group, a young group over there that will be excited to get started and hopefully build off of what they accomplished in their first season.”
Corley will have his work cut out for him in year one, a season he believes will serve as another building block to get Clayton-Bradley into position to compete in the TSSAA the following year, but he relishes the opportunity to try and build the type of success he was a part of at Alcoa.
“One of the things I told Grant and he knows this, I’m extremely competitive,” Corley said. “I will want us to win, but being brand new, we have to understand that there are going to be some limitations and there’s going to be some growing pains along the way. The end goal is to produce a product that will continue to get better and that will have success and win down the line.”
