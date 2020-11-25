Shaun Hayes remembers waking up on the opening Saturday of the 2020 college football season, and for the first time in a long time, not having to prepare for a game of his own.
Instead, the former Maryville College coach made pancakes for his 1-year-old daughter Eliza, and then went to the duck pond with her to feed the waterfowl. In the months that followed, this seemed like the new normal — an existence that he could get used to.
“The most important part about being a father from my opinion is being connected, and it’s extremely hard to be connected when you’re not present,” Hayes told The Daily Times. “Being a football coach is rigorous, and the level of expectation I have for myself, my program and the kids, I will work myself so tirelessly to make sure we are the best we can be.
“I came to realization that it is almost impossible for me to be at the same level with my daughter, who deserves more, and to the institution and those players that I dearly care about it.”
Hayes resigned as the Scots’ football coach on Tuesday, stating a desire to devote more time to his family. He graduated from Maryville College in 2006 and joined the coaching staff two years later, serving as an assistant coach for seven years before becoming the head coach in 2015 after Mike Radar left to become East Tennessee State’s recruiting coordinator.
In his five years at the helm, Hayes set a new precedent for the program, amassing a 31-19 (.620) record that included a 24-11 (.686) mark against USA South opponents. He went 8-2 in each of his first two seasons, marking the best start for any football coach in the Scots' 120 years history, surpassing Steve Fickert's start of 15-3 in 1978-79.
The 2016 campaign ended with a share of the USA South title, and he topped that accomplishment in 2018 by leading the Scots to their first outright conference championship, which also secured their second-ever NCAA Division III Football Championship berth.
“It was a decision that I knew I would not regret because being a father is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced, and I want to be a present and dedicated father,” Hayes said. “I’ll miss Maryville College, and I’ll miss football, but I will not miss out on my daughter’s life.”
The remnants of those accomplishments sit atop the television in his living room, but the memories he has made in his near-two decades on the campus mean much more to him.
As a player, he played through a deep thigh bruise and logged 85 yards on nine carries to help the Scots snap a 12-game losing streak in former Maryville College coach Tony Ierulli’s first game.
Quarterback Nick Myers, tight end Logan Winders and running back Trenton Schuler each scored a touchdown on the final touches of their respective careers in a victory over Greensboro on Nov. 12, 2016 that sealed the program’s third share of a conference title in five years.
The most meaningful moment came in after the Scots beat North Carolina Wesleyan on Nov. 10, 2018 to secure the seminal moment in MC’s modern history. Amid all the chaotic celebration, Hayes collected the game ball and handed it to then-athletic director Kandis Schram, a sign of appreciation for giving him the opportunity to live out his dream as a collegiate football coach at the place he called home for so long.
“I would do anything I could ever do to make that place better because that’s all Maryville College ever did for me,” Hayes said. “There are so many people that I’m thankful for, but I just want to make sure that people know that this story isn’t over. I’m just kind of changing my role in it.”
None of those moments trump the all the time Hayes spends playing with Eliza in her room littered with toys. His time at Maryville College meant the world to him, but Eliza is the center of his universe now, and she has become his sole focus going forward.
“Maryville College has, is and always will be a priority in my life because it has made such an impact in my life, but it was only fair for me to let the kids that are part of this story to be taken to the next level and allow me to step back and allow Eliza to become the princess in this book,” Hayes said. “I want her to know that I’m going to fully support her, and to do that you have to be present in all phases.
“That’s why I’m so excited because I didn’t know how I was going to manage this. The only way that I could to the level that I knew she deserved was this. I don’t know what is next, but she doesn’t either. We can just enjoy the ride, and I don’t know if I would have been able to ever enjoy it at the level I’m going to now, so I’m extremely excited.”
