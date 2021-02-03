When Maryville College senior forward Shelby Hix released her 3-point attempt with seven minutes remaining in a one-possession game on Saturday, her coach Darrin Travillian didn’t have any doubts the ball was going to sail through the net.
His confidence was understandable. He’s been coaching Hix long enough to know she has a tendency for burying big shots in big moments. She was clutch once again against Covenant College on Saturday, draining two triples in the fourth quarter to help Maryville College maintain its slim lead. With her team clinging to a two-point lead with 30 seconds remaining, she grabbed an offensive rebound to help Maryville College hold on for a 53-49 victory over Covenant at home on Saturday.
Saturday’s game wasn’t an outlier. Hix is a major reason why the Scots (4-0, 4-0 USA South) are unbeaten this season. She is averaging eight points and six rebounds per game, and currently leads the Scots in field-goal percentage (52%). She is also one of the strongest defenders on the team.
She will try to help the Scots keep rolling when they host Agnes Scott for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.
“She’s not the kind of kid who says, ‘Look at me, Look at me!’ or ‘Coach you got to run me a play!’ or ‘Why don’t I get shots?’” Travillian told The Daily Times. “That’s not her, but if you call her number. She’s going to deliver every time and she’s fearless. She’s a key, key part of what we are doing. …The other part of Shelby’s game that I’m not sure everyone appreciates is what a good defender she is. She understands defensive philosophy and scheme maybe better than anyone. You will see her in rotations. She will come up with a loose ball, or she will anticipate a jump that a lot of other people just don’t see happening and she sees that.
“It was during her sophomore year when we realized this is a player who is going to really contribute to our program in the big picture. “
It turned out to be an accurate assessment. When she entered the starting lineup during her junior season, she quickly earned a reputation for making plays in critical moments. Last January, she went 6-for-7 from the 3-point line to propel Maryville College to a 68-66 win over Brevard. During the conference quarterfinals against North Carolina Wesleyan, she scored 11 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Scots to a 75-66 victory.
“She’s definitely had moments, but she’s consistent,” Travillian said. “Last year, she was in the top three or four in the league in field goal percentage. … Last year, she stepped up for us over and over as a starter. She made big shots and made big plays, and she’s carried that over into her senior year.”
She has also grown as a leader during her career at Maryville College. Travillian said she’s naturally more quiet; in his words, she is going to deliver a “rah-rah” speech, but she leads in other ways. She works hard every day, giving the younger players an example of what it takes to succeed at the college level. Travillian also said she consistently meets with the younger players individually, making sure they know their assignments and responsibilities.
That leadership has also allowed the Scots to play at a high level.
“She is somebody who is always going to work hard, and she’s somebody who is going to conduct herself appropriately off the floor,” Travillian said. “She’s just a top-notch character kid and that’s what we’ve been built on. If you look over the past 12 years, when our teams have been really good, they’ve been built on the bedrock of really, really good kids. She definitely falls in line with those type of players.”
CHONG EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
When Kevin Chong arrived at Maryville College in 2018, he had to exercise patience.
There were eight seniors on the 2018-19 roster, so Chong spent most of his freshman year on the junior varsity squad. When he earned a spot in the starting lineup his sophomore year, he struggled shooting from the field. Still, he continued to persevere. As a result, Maryville College coach Raul Placeres has witnessed a lot of growth from Chong during the past three seasons.
“He’s really matured,” Placeres said. “He’s probably had his best two semesters academically. That’s something we talk about a lot. When your life is balanced, and you are doing well off the floor, good things can happen to you on the floor.”
Chong certainly enjoyed success this past weekend. The junior wing averaged 18.5 points per game and went 7-for-10 from beyond the arc during the Scots’ two-game sweep of Huntington, earning Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week honors.
It’s been a fruitful season for Chong, who ranks third on the team in scoring (13.3 points per game). He hopes to continue to play at a high level when the Scots (5-1, 5-1) visit Berea on Feb. 13.
“Chong brings a lot to the table because at our level he’s a big wing,” Placeres said. “He’s 6-foot, 5-inches. He rebounds the ball extremely well for us. When he is consistently shooting the ball well, he really helps our offense.”
Chong helps form a balanced offensive attack for Maryville College. Chong, Myles Rasnick, JR Sanders and Felix Uadiale are all averaging double figures. The Scots are also hitting 47.2% of their shots from the field; they only shot 41.9% last year.
Placeres believes his team’s depth has also given Chong more opportunities to score.
“Is (Chong) stronger? Yes. Has he put more time in the gym this year than he did last year? Yes. But a lot of it too has to do with the people who are surrounding him,” Placeres said. “We brought in some quality transfers who have helped him. Basically, all last season, he was only one of the two real shooters we had on the team, so defenses really keyed on him.
“Adding the pieces that we’ve added and then another year of experience of a lot of these freshmen who were pretty good last year has really helped his game. Obviously, he has worked hard. But a lot of it has to do with the fact that I think our team also grew exponentially from last year.”
