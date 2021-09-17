The start to Shemar Collier’s final season at Maryville College was put on hold, leaving the senior cornerback with nothing else to do except wait and support freshmen defensive backs Tyler Barrett and Keenan Toomer.
“It was pretty tough, but it was good to see the young guys get in and get some action,” Collier told The Daily Times. “It gave them the ability to learn the game and see it first-hand.”
Barrett and Toomer proved capable of locking down the perimeter, helping limit then-No. 25 Berry and Centre to an average of 200.5 passing yards, but neither has the resume Collier developed over his career — one that may add even more acclaim this season.
Maryville College welcomes back its D3football.com 2020-21 All-Region corner when it begins USA South conference play against Methodist at 1 p.m. today on Honaker Field.
“Anytime you have a guy that is an All-Region player, it’s good to get him back,” Maryville College coach Ben Fox said. “Shemar is a proven player. We’ve played two really good teams back-to-back weeks and played exclusively freshmen at cornerback. Having a fifth-year senior who has played at a high level and has a lot of confidence, I think that will settle our guys.
“We’re excited to have him back and we’re excited for him because he’s a really good player who has worked really hard and wants to play.”
Collier’s return comes at a perfect time as the Scots (0-2) line up against a Monarch team that ranked first in the conference in passing yards per game (238.8) during the shortened 2021 spring season.
Methodist sophomore quarterback Brandon Bullins completed 62.4% of his passes for 1,194 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games during the spring and went 23-for-43 for 229 yards and a touchdown in the Monarchs’ season-opening loss to Shenandoah on Sept. 4.
“For the most part, we like a team that wants to pass on us because we get a chance to make plays on the ball, create turnovers and put the offense in a good position to score,” Collier said.
A strong performance from its secondary may coincide with the Scots shaking free of the offensive struggles that have plagued them through the first two games of the season.
Collier was a freshman in 2018 when Maryville College endured a similar start. Losses to Berry and Centre were defined by lackluster offensive showings that seemingly disappeared over night once conference play arrived.
The Scots reeled off seven straight victories and claimed the program’s first outright USA South championship to reach the NCAA Division III Football Championships for the first time since 2013.
“We just stayed with the grind (in 2018), trusted the process, listened to the coaches and then came out and executed,” Collier said. “I can say the same thing about this year. The coaches are putting in a great game plan for us, we just have to execute.
“I think this team is more than capable of doing that. We have a lot of great guys and great athletes. We also have good senior leadership that can teach the freshmen how it’s done.”
Maryville College may believe it is capable of repeating history this season, but that could fall by the wayside if it is unable to defeat Methodist.
“Winning the first conference game pretty much sets the standard for how the rest of the season is going to be,” Collier said. “Sometimes when you lose that first conference game, the team’s head goes down, but if you win, everybody’s morale is high.”
