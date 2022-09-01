GREENBACK — The group approached Vanessa Owens as she took a water break during soccer practice.
Junior lineman Cade Brown was one of them, but other than that, Owens can’t recall who all approached her at the time. That wasn’t the important part; it was the question they posed to her that stuck.
“A group of guys just came up and asked me, ‘Will you try to be our kicker?’” Owens told The Daily Times. “I was like, ‘I mean, yeah, I’ll try.’”
Greenback was in the market for a new placekicker after their previous one left the team, and while Owens, a freshman, had already been thinking about trying football, it was that fateful water break conversion that spurred thought into action.
Flash forward to Greenback’s home opener last week against Oneida, and Owens took the field after freshman quarterback Madden McNeil found Connor James on a 42-yard touchdown pass. The impending extra point would tie the score at 7-7 midway through the second half.
Owens pushed through the first PAT attempt of her career, but it was subsequently negated by a dead-ball penalty by Oneida. No matter; she booted through her second kick, knotting the score in what would ultimately be a 13-10 win for the Cherokees.
“Honestly, I don’t even know (what was in my mind),” Owens said. “I try not to think about it because if I think about it too much, I totally choke and then mess it all up. It was just really scary because it was in front of everybody here at home, and I did not want to miss it. I didn’t, and it was perfectly fine.”
While Owens wasn’t able to take stock of the situation, Greenback coach Ethan Edmiston did.
“The sideline went kind of crazy,” Edmiston said, “and you could see all the guys on PAT were jumping up and down and giving her high-fives.”
“Before I even kicked, they were all telling me, ‘You’ve got this, okay. She’s family now. We’ve got to protect her.’ It’s so sweet,” Owens added. “I really think I’m really a part of the team now. I’ve (become) pretty good friends with them.”
Owens isn’t the first female placekicker in Greenback in history; star soccer player Masey Fox filled in as the Cherokees’ kicker after her brother, Braxton, was injured in 2012, and Edmiston said some of his assistant coaches remembered similar situations when they played at Greenback.
“It’s definitely an option if you need it,” Edmiston said.
For Owens, who has played soccer since she was 4 years old, her commitment to both Greenback’s football and girls soccer teams makes for some long days. Her schedule consists of school, football practice and soccer practice on non-game days, but she’s not complaining.
“It’s pretty busy,” Owens said. “It doesn’t seem that bad right now. I’m sure as the school year really gets into it, it will get harder, but right now, it seems pretty chill, pretty easy.”
“She comes and works hard every day and kicks a lot and then goes to soccer practice, so she’s got a long day after school and having back-to-back practices,” Edmiston added.
While Owens spends the majority of her practice time in the solitude accepted by most kickers, driving kicks through one of the two uprights on Cooper Field, she still warms up with the team and joins in team huddles. She hopes to serve as the Cherokees’ placekicker all four years of her high school career.
Edmiston hopes for the same.
“If you can have a kicker that’s reliable as a freshman and you know you can count on that for four years, that’s big for the offense and getting those points,” Edmiston said.
As both a kicker and a teammate, Greenback’s other players can certainly count on Owens.
“It almost came to me like it was natural, which is the crazy thing,” Owens said. “I didn’t know anything about kicking at all.”
“I think definitely the young girls in the community can see that, and that could be something they might want to do when they get in high school or something they want to work towards,” Edmiston added. “I think it is a neat story for sure.”
