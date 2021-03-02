OAK RIDGE — Plenty of success in basketball comes down to peaking at the right time of the season.
Unfortunately for the Maryville boys, shots just haven’t been falling for them as of late, and it cost them in Tuesday night’s Region 2-AAA semifinal against Oak Ridge.
The Rebels opened the game shooting 1 for 10 while the Wildcats built a 10-point lead in the first quarter, and Oak Ridge stayed in control from there for a 64-49 victory at home.
“In the postseason — the last three weeks — we just haven’t shot it well,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “The effort was there. It’s just unfortunate we picked a bad time to start missing shots.”
Oak Ridge (26-4) will host Bearden (28-3) in the region championship Thursday.
Maryville (20-10) has long been a program that shoots the ball well, particularly from long range. But the Rebels have been in a slump the past month, with four of its starters shooting around 20% from behind the arc in the last seven games.
Against Oak Ridge, Maryville shot 22% (5 for 23) from 3-point range and 33% (15 for 45) from the floor.
“For us to win against good teams, we need to be around 40% from 3,” Eldridge said. “I think we played really hard. I just think, by us not making shots early, it got us behind and it’s just too big a hole to come out of against a really good Oak Ridge team.”
Maryville and Oak Ridge exchanged leads three times early in the first quarter before the Wildcats snagged it for good on a 13-3 run that put them ahead 17-8 entering the second. The Rebels enjoyed a couple 3-pointers that frame from Carter Cox and Terrence Dorsey Jr., but Oak Ridge was responding on the other end of the floor to keep Maryville comfortably at bay.
Jack Brown rounded out the second-quarter scoring with a layup for the Rebels that cut Oak Ridge’s lead to 35-23 at halftime.
Maryville looked poised to make a comeback early in the third quarter, which the Rebels kicked off with a 7-2 run that briefly made it a seven-point game. Charlie Rice got things started with a 3-pointer, and Dorsey cut the deficit to 37-30 after making a pair of free throws and a jumper with less than four minutes left that frame.
Momentum had started to shift in Maryville’s favor, but Oak Ridge’s Kell Slater didn’t give the Rebels much time to celebrate. On the Wildcats’ ensuing possession, he hit a 3-pointer that both stretched Oak Ridge’s lead to double figures and kicked off a nine-point run for the Wildcats.
“I said, ‘We’ll make a run,’ and we cut it to seven, and their point guard makes a 3 there that we wanted him to take,” Eldridge said. “If he misses that, you never know, but he made it.”
It proved to be the pivotal point of the game. The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter ahead 47-35, and they never allowed Maryville to get closer than within 12 points of closing the gap again.
Brown led the Rebels in scoring with 15 points while Dorsey and Rice each contributed 11 for Maryville. Jonathan Milloway and Slater combined for 37 points for Oak Ridge.
Last season, Maryville defeated Oak Ridge, 61-48, for the region championship. Both teams won their sectional games but, because of the pandemic, they never got to compete in the state tournament.
Both seniors for Maryville, Brown and Josh Seiler transferred into the program ahead of last season and played a crucial role in the team’s 50 wins over the last two years.
“Both of them will be really good young men and leaders in the community one day,” Eldridge said. “We told them all the coaches love them and we’re proud of them. Anyway we can help them going forward, we’re here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.