SEVIERVILLE — Bekah Gardner fought back tears as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
The realization of the senior guard’s career coming to end stung even more considering Heritage had its chances to celebrate its first state tournament berth since 2000.
The Lady Mountaineers got clean look after clean look but picked the worst night possible to have an ice-cold shooting performance as they suffered a 56-39 loss to Sevier County on Saturday at Sevier County High School.
The Bearettes (26-7) will participate in next week’s Class 4A state tournament in Murfreesboro after losing in the sectional round each of the last three seasons.
“We just couldn’t hit shots,” Heritage coach Rick Howard said. “We shot 30%, and if you shoot 30%, you’re not going to win many games. We out-rebounded them and we played good enough defense to win the game, but some of our kids that usually show up had a bad night tonight. It’s sad it happens on a stage like this, but it happens all the time in college and the NBA.
“I’m proud of this bunch. I thought they fought hard. This is the Sweet 16, and nobody really believed we would be here in the first place.”
The 39-point scoring output was 20 points less than Heritage’s season average and was just its second time with less than 40 points.
Heritage junior guard Jay Coker scored near the rim to give the Lady Mountaineers (27-8) a 13-11 lead with one minute, 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter, but they never recovered from the 6:25 scoring drought that followed.
“The bottom line is you have to put the ball in the hole, and we didn’t,” Howard said. “We went cold, and if you go cold in the substate (game), you’re going home.”
The Lady Mountaineers answered the Bearettes 14-0 run over that span with seven unanswered points — in what proved to be the first of two last-ditch offensive outbursts — but Sevier County’s Natali Schultz drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to make it a 28-22 halftime deficit.
Heritage made two field goals in the opening 6:03 of the second half before scoring on three of its final four possessions, but Sevier County responded to each of those buckets with one of their own, including another buzzer-beating shot, this one from Kinley Loveday, who scored a game-high 18 points.
“You have to get up on them,” Howard said. “That’s what our scouting report was, but we had a little breakdown.”
Carsyn Swaney tallied a team-high 11 points for the Lady Mountaineers. The sophomore guard will attempt to lead a sizable group of returners back to the sectional stage and beyond next season as Heritage drops down to Class 3A.
One glaring difference will be the absence of Gardner, who endured foul trouble and totaled a mere 3 points in her encore effort — an unjust ending to a spectacular career.
“You hate it for her because she’s been such a valuable member of our team for four years,” Howard said. “I just cried on the inside for her because I just kept trying to settle her down, but sometimes that just happens.
“This can’t mar her career. She’s had a wonderful career, and we wouldn’t have won so many games without her. She’s a winner and she always will be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.