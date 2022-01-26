KNOXVILLE — Rebekah Gardner pulled up and hit a 3-pointer to open the second half against Bearden on Wednesday and pull her Heritage team within six of the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Mountaineers spent much of the first half finding ways to answer Bearden runs and stay within striking distance of the District 4-4A power, but a scoring drought in the third quarter that the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of with a dominating 17-1 run sunk Heritage in a 63-42 district road loss.
For the other three quarters, Lady Mountaineers coach Rick Howard was pleased with the effort his team managed to put up.
“We just went cold,” Howard told The Daily Times. “We couldn’t hit a shot. (Bearden) is good. They’ve got an all-star team, you know. They’ve got a chance to win it all. They hit some big shots and we were missing it and struggling to hit shots and that kind of threw us off our game. I thought my girls played hard. I thought we got after them pretty good if you take away one quarter.”
The Lady Bulldogs (20-3, 5-0 District 4-4A) were paced by that star-studded lineup that has allowed them to become one of the best teams in the state through 23 games. They were led in scoring by forward Avery Tredwell, who finished with a game-high 19 points, 11 of which came in Bearden’s second half flurry.
For the Lady Mountaineers (18-5, 4-2 District 4-4A), Gardner and Chloe Heath were the only players to reach double figures with 15 and 10 points, respectively. Both players combined for five 3-pointers.
It was both Heath and Gardner that scored early to give Heritage a 5-2 lead in what started out as a defensive showcase with just a total of seven points scored between the two teams in the first couple of minutes, but the Lady Bulldogs used an 8-0 run down the stretch to go in front, 10-7, before eventually taking a 13-7 lead into the second quarter.
That theme repeated itself throughout the rest of the first half, with Bearden putting together quick runs to stay ahead, even going up 10 at one point in the second quarter, but the Lady Mountaineers had no intention of going away easily.
Trailing 19-9, Gardner kick-started Heritage’s own run with a layup which was followed up by a Heath 3-pointer to pull the Lady Mountaineers within six with five minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the first half.
Gardner’s second 3-pointer kept Heritage within six as the clock ran down and it looked like the Lady Mountaineers had done enough to carry some momentum into the intermission, but Bearden’s Bailey Burgess, who tallied 12 points, hit a 3-pointer from the top of the arc before the buzzer to put the Lady Bulldogs up nine.
“Good teams like (Bearden) are hard to keep down,” Howard said. “We’ve got to stay right with them and hope we can get it under 10 going into the fourth quarter and we let it get away right there.”
While Howard attributed the third quarter struggles to a lack of success shooting the ball, Heritage’s defensive display for most of the contest was a highlight, something he hopes carries over into Friday’s home district matchup with rival Maryville at 6 p.m.
“I thought we did pretty well (defensively),” Howard said. “(Bearden) has five scorers out there and you’ve got to be really good to beat them. They’ve got five kids that are going to play college ball and I’m starting two freshmen. I hate losing, but we will live to fight another day. We’re moving on to Maryville.”
