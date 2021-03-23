Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kellie Harper didn’t get emotional on Senior Night when the Lady Volunteers played their final game at Thompson-Boling Arena back in February. That was because she said she knew they had so much more basketball yet to play.
But Tuesday night, Harper faced the inevitable. She had to say goodbye to her seniors after the No. 3-seeded Lady Vols fell to No. 6-seed Michigan, 70-55, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
“This is awful, this is gut-wrenching,” Harper said. “I’m watching all these NCAA games and my heart goes out — a team loses and I just hate it for them because you know they’re going back in the locker room, and that’s it. We were that team today, and I didn’t have a speech prepared. ... This is really, really hard. This is definitely a team you don’t want to say goodbye to.”
Seventeen missed layups cost Tennessee (17-8) the opportunity to advance. Michigan (16-5) will play No. 2-seed Baylor in the Wolverines’ first Sweet 16 appearance.
The loss capped the exceptional career of Tennessee’s top player Rennia Davis. The honorable mention All-American finished her career fourth in the program for all-time double-doubles with 39, ninth for all-time points scored with 1,815, and 10th for all-time rebounds with 947.
However, reflecting on her individual accomplishments didn’t seem to offer her much solace in the wake of a season-ending loss.
“Individually, yeah, I’ve done that, but it’s never been about myself,” Davis said. “It’s always been about team for me, so I’m still disappointed. In four years, we just weren’t able to get it done.”
Davis struggled against Michigan out the gate. She finished 4-of-17 from the field for a team-high 12 points despite entering the matchup averaging almost 18.
Davis wasn’t the only Lady Vol who faltered offensively. Tennessee shot 33.9% from the floor and missed their first nine 3-pointers. Michigan even won the rebounding battle with a 42-40 edge in boards — a department in which the Lady Vols typically dominate. Tennessee out-rebunded Middle Tennessee by 35 — a season-best margin — en route to a 87-62 victory in the first round Sunday.
“We rushed some of our shots in the first half, and I’ll credit Michigan’s defense for that,” Harper said. “More importantly, we missed layups. … It’s going to be really tough to advance against a talented opponent if you don’t finish. I don’t want to take anything away from (Michigan) — I thought their physicality affected us on some of those finishes.”
Tennessee led at five different points during the first quarter. Tamari Key gave the Lady Vols their final advantage of the game with a layup that put them ahead 12-11 with 1:10 in that frame.
But Michigan’s Hailey Brown responded 13 seconds later with a 3-pointer to put the Wolverines on top 14-12 entering the second quarter, and they never seemed to relinquish that momentum.
Brown’s 3 kicked off a 29-9 run for Michigan that extended its lead to 40-21 with 6:41 left in the third quarter. The Lady Vols strung together six straight points to make it a 13-point game just more than a minute later, but they just couldn’t get the stops needed to get within single digits.
Davis appeared emotional in the final minute of the game as the Lady Vols continued to foul Michigan to stop the clock. The Wolverines made 11 of their 14 final free throws to seal the win.
“I just knew this was my last moment playing college basketball,” Davis said. “I tried to hold it in until I got in the locker room, but it was just tough. The closer the clock got to zero, it just got tougher and tougher.”
Harper might not have prepared a speech for the loss, but she said she was proud of her team.
“I’m proud of the growth that our team has had as women, as basketball players and as teammates,” Harper said. “I thought we made some unbelievable strides forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.