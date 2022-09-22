SEVIERVILLE — William Blount started by putting itself in a hole, and conditions rarely changed throughout the game Friday night.
Sevier County took advantage of great field position its defense created all night and easily raced to a 43-6 homecoming victory on Hardin Robinson Field.
Choosing to run out a kickoff rather than take the touchback, William Blount (0-6) started its first offensive possession on its own 13-yard line and went backwards until forced to punt from the 5-yard line.
After the Nathan Flores punt rolled dead, Sevier County (5-1) went 37 yards in seven plays for the opening score, with senior fullback Garrett Hawkins ramming in from 11 yards out.
A 2-point conversion out of the swinging gate formation, with quarterback Mason Ellis hitting Stephen Crain, netted what proved to be the winning points midway through the first period.
The same trend continued as the Smoky Bears scored on the next two possessions and hit another 2-point conversion for a 23-0 first-quarter lead.
The Governors did not record a first down until Sevier County held a 29-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
The 60-yard drive for the second Smoky Bear touchdown was its longest drive of the first-half onslaught, thanks to the ineffective Governors offense and two interceptions off of junior quarterback Brett Cortez.
The Governors finally picked up a first down and completed one effective drive late in the second quarter to avert a shutout.
After a 30-yard kickoff return from freshman Ayden Cline, Cortez mixed two completions to junior Landon Rich with scrambles, the second leading to a late hit and personal foul by Sevier County, to move the Govs into the red zone.
A quick slant to Rich combined with another SC personal foul for roughing the passer set the Govs up for a 1-yard QB plunge from Cortez. A try for two on the PAT failed, partly due to a false start penalty.
Sevier County responded quickly after a failed onside kick gave them another short field. Converting the extra point kick left the Smoky Bears up 36-6 at the break, setting up the running clock for the second half.
The Smoky Bears drove 68 yards on the opening possession after the bands left the field to remove all doubt of the final outcome and the mercy-rule clock ended things a few possessions later.
“We keep working hard and I’m proud of the kids for that,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times. “The reality of the situation is that we are building. It’s obvious to anybody that is watching. We’re competing with the guys we’ve got. All I can do is ask them to work hard, and they’re doing that.”
William Blount was unable to run the ball, finishing with just 20 net yards on 20 carries, although that total was hurt by two sacks. Cortez had 16 yards on six carries.
The passing game showed flashes at points, especially on the one scoring drive. Cortez completed nine of his 18 attempts for 87 yards but suffered two interceptions. One came on a long heave but led to a short 40-yard Sevier touchdown drive and the other was a ball batted around and finally snared for a pick, but the Govs defense held to force a punt.
William Blount travels to Blountville to take on West Ridge in a Region 1-6A contest next Friday.
