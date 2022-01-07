For a team that was missing eight players, including two starters, and hadn’t played a game in 17 days, the Maryville College women’s basketball team didn’t look like it on Friday.
The short-handed Scots, whose roster took a hit over the break due to COVID-19, were hosting an equally depleted Agnes Scott College team missing seven players of its own, and MC rolled from the opening tip, dominating the visiting Scotties, 65-47, at Cooper Athletics Center.
Among the players out for the Scots were standout guards Jordan Heifner and Courtney Carruthers. Those absences, coupled with the more than a two-week hiatus that yielded zero practices at full strength, presented a number of challenges for MC entering the second half of its season.
“The hardest part was just how disjointed the week was,” Maryville College coach Darrin Travillian told The Daily Times. “We thought we were going to have everybody (for practice) so we had some things we wanted to get done, some plays we wanted to get put in, some conditioning and then all of a sudden we couldn’t even go once a day. It was just a whole disjointed week and preparation was tough. I thought the first half went as well as it could go. We were active, we made some shots.
“I think we saw some tired legs in the second half, but that’s alright. We knew it was going to be kind of a chore but we did enough.”
The Scots (5-8, 2-3 USA South) leaned heavily on their senior leadership. Led by forward Shelby Hix’s 22 points and center Hannah Jones’ 15, MC’s offense didn’t skip a beat without Heinfer and Carruthers, especially in the inside game.
In the paint, the Scots bullied Agnes Scott (0-10, 0-4 USA South), out-rebounding the Scotties, 36-7, and out-scoring them, 30-12.
For Hix, the Gordonsville native entered Friday’s contest averaging just north of five points per game, but eclipsed a season and career high in scoring to go along with 11 rebounds to pull off the double-double.
“I was just playing as hard as I could,” Hix said. “I knew that me, Hannah and Elsa (Eckenrod) had to step up tonight because we were down people. I knew we had to step up and make some big plays.”
The Scots jumped out to a 16-point lead in the first quarter but Agnes Scott managed to close the gap late in the period to pull within eight heading into the second quarter. MC completely had its way in the final 10 minutes of the first half, eliminating any hopes of a Scotties comeback with a 20-2 frame to help itself to a 45-19 lead at halftime.
Jones led the way in the first two quarters with 13 points to go along with four rebounds and two blocks and Hix piled on in the early-going of the third quarter, connecting on back-to-back jumpers and a layup to up the Scots’ lead to 51-21.
“I was really happy for (Hix) because a lot of her points came from just working,” Travillian said. “Running the floor, filling the lane, getting herself to the rim and just finishing plays. She did a great job on the backboards. She grabbed a ton of defensive boards, so I was really happy to see that.”
Eckenrod was another player Travillian cited as a key piece in the win. The senior guard was forced into taking over point guard duties in the absence of Heifner and Carruthers, and because of a lack of full practices, there wasn’t any time for a real transition. She finished with eight points and eight assists.
“Elsa was huge,” Travillian said. “We asked her to play point guard for the first time in four years and we had no practice. It wasn’t like she got to scrimmage and play any point guard this week. It was just, ‘You’re going to play point guard.’ That’s a lot to ask, but she did a really good job.”
Agnes Scott managed to make some headway midway through the third quarter and into the fourth, out-scoring the Scots, 12-8, in the final period and taking advantage of MC’s inexperience on the floor at times, but a convincing first half performance allowed Maryville to afford a slow finish.
With just six games left in the regular season, starting January with an emphatic win was crucial for the Scots’ hope for a strong close over the next month before postseason play begins on Feb. 16 with the USA South Conference Tournament.
“It’s a pretty big deal (to get the win),” Hix said. “We just need to keep pushing ourselves to make big plays and keep going the rest of the season.”
