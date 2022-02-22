It was nearly a complete role reversal.
Less than two weeks after LaGrange College overcame a 15-point second half deficit to upset then-No. 11 Maryville College on Randy Lambert Court, the Scots nearly returned the favor.
Two-seeded MC trailed the No. 3-seed Panthers by 16 midway through the second half Tuesday in the first round of the USA South Conference Tournament inside Cooper Athletic Center and looked to be in dire straits without two key players in Chase Ridenour and Kordell Kah before mounting a furious comeback to tie LaGrange with less than three minutes left.
The Scots were never able to reclaim the lead, however, and Myles Rasnick’s last second 3-pointer missed wide as the Panthers held on to down MC, 65-62, and eliminate it from the conference tournament and maybe even NCAA Division III Tournament contention.
Offensively, the Scots (20-4) finished just 2-of-16 from 3-point range, continuing their slump from the perimeter which was only magnified in Ridenour’s absence. MC also committed 18 turnovers in the loss.
According to head coach Raul Placeres, the looks were there, but the shots wouldn’t fall.
“Turnovers and the inability to make open shots,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “You can’t win a type of win or go home type game when you shoot 2-of-16 from 3 and we haven’t shot it well for like three or four games. We had a lot of open looks tonight. We just didn’t hit them.”
In the first half, the Scots were 0-of-8 shooting from deep, forcing them to go to Felix Uadiale. He took advantage of the approach, notching another double-double performance with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but LaGrange used five first half 3-pointers to lead 38-29 at halftime.
“We took advantage of our inside game,” Placeres said. “Felix had another double-double. We tried to go to him as much as we possibly could. It’s tough though. (LaGrange) has two really good guys that are exceptional one-on-one players in regards to when they attack.”
Those two guards, Bershard Edwards and Gabe Colfield, scored 15 and 10 points respectively in the first half and were crucial in the Panthers (16-10) building up a double-digit lead.
J.R. Sanders hit MC’s first 3-point shot on its opening possession of the second half and Rasnick followed that up with a steal and transition layup to cut LaGrange’s lead down to four just two minutes in, but the Panthers responded with a 12-0 run and eventually pushed their lead to 54-39 approaching the 10 minute mark.
Out of a Scots’ timeout and in desperate need of a shot in the arm, a LaGrange inbounds pass on its end of the floor went high and was run down by Rasnick who scored to make it 54-41. That play sparked MC’s comeback attempt.
The Scots rallied with a 14-2 run to pull with one following a reverse layup from Sanders. Rasnick ended up tying it at 60 with two minutes, 55 seconds to go with a jumper.
Rasnick finished with a game-high 21 points, 14 of which came in the second half, but a switch to a zone defense played a major factor in MC’s ability to erase its deficit, forcing LaGrange into several turnovers down the stretch. The Panthers going 0-of-7 from 3 also helped.
“The makeup of this team is always to find a way,” Placeres said. “I just kept preaching to cut (the deficit) in half. We finally did in that eight minute media timeout, we cut it to seven. I knew we were a couple of stops away. That was our mentality the whole game, to play a lot of zone because (LaGrange) can’t shoot the basketball, but they were hot.
“They made (five) 3s in the first half but didn’t in the second and that’s what gave us a chance. That’s what got us back in the game was our zone.”
Despite tying it one other time with another Rasnick score, one possession that resulted in a MC turnover with the clock running forced the Scots into fouling to save the clock and the Panthers’ free throws were enough to win it.
With the loss, the Scots’ chances of earning an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament greatly diminish.
“We held (LaGrange) to 65 points,” Placeres said. “Last time we played them we gave up 101. All season long if we held a team to 65 points, that means a win for us. We were also missing two of our top guys who combined, average close to 20 points a game. But some guys stepped in and gave us as much as they possibly could. It just wasn’t enough tonight to get us a win.”
