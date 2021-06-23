OMAHA, Nebraska — Tennessee senior left-hander and Alcoa alum Redmond Walsh and junior right-hander Camden Sewell shared an extended hug in right field while Tennessee coach Tony Vitello watched from a distance, searching for the words to tell his team after a season-ending 8-4 loss to No. 2 Texas on Tuesday inside TD Ameritrade Park.
Nothing came to mind other than the obvious: He was not ready for it to be over.
“I really didn't have anything intelligent to say to the guys,” Vitello said. “I just, the old cliché, man, you go to a place, you'd like to leave it better than you found it, and holy cow did these kids do that.
“I was just out there looking after them, wanting to be able to do something to help, but at that point they just wanted to share some time with one another.”
The No. 3 Vols (50-18) reached the College World Series for the first time since 2005 behind efficient pitchers who filled up the strike zone and avoided an abundance of hard contact, sound defense and an offense capable of scoring in a variety of ways.
Each of those attributes vanished at some point during their losses to Virginia and Texas in Omaha, where Ut was outscored 14-4 in a two-and-done trip.
Junior right-hander Chad Dallas was strong through six innings against the Cavaliers before unraveling in the seventh while freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell never looked in command against the Longhorns. Senior right-hander Sean Hunley did not look like the reliable reliever he was throughout the season in either game, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 1 1/3 innings.
Junior catcher Connor Pavolony, one of the best defensive catchers in the SEC, did not live up to that distinction versus Texas, with a trio of uncharacteristically bad throws while attempting to throw out attempted base stealers and a slow tag on Mitchell Daly on a play at the plate that could have been the final out of the fourth inning and prevented an additional run from scoring.
The Vols got shut out in the opening game and then logged two hits over the final five innings to usher an end to their season without a fight.
“Can't make any promises, but obviously we'd like to do better next time,” Vitello said. “I don't want to have our kids to have any sort of guilt. They're good kids. You've got a guy apologizing and I'm apologizing to them, and I think that's what makes a good team is when you have each other's back and you want to see the guy next to you succeed more than you want it for yourself.
“A lot of social media stuff can make these guys seem like they want to be the bad boys, but they're just a bunch of kids that want to win for each other. (We have) some guys that, off the field, you take that jersey off, they're pretty soft, and they're pretty good kids, but when they throw it on, they do everything they can to win for Tennessee and to win for each other.
“I'm honored to have been around them for 50 wins and obviously one loss too many.”
The disappointment stems from the hunger Tennessee developed since losing in the Chapel Hill Regional final in 2019.
It believes it would have ended a 16-year hiatus from college baseball’s biggest stage a year earlier if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The wait was worth it.
Tennessee won eight of its 10 SEC series, reached the SEC tournament championship game for the first time since 1995, hosted a NCAA Regional for the first time since 2005 and hosted a NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history.
There would be no other reason to celebrate, but the Vols have put themselves in a position for sustained success with designated hitter Pete Derkay, left-handed weekend starter Will Heflin and backup catcher Jackson Greer being the only players unable to return next season.
The 2021 MLB Draft and other circumstances may lead to additional roster changes, but Tennessee has more than enough talent to fill those holes and make a return trip to Omaha.
“Ever since I stepped on this campus I said I wanted to change the culture here, and with Luc (Lipcius), Redmond (Walsh) and Will (Heflin), that was just something that was on our mind,” Derkay said. “I'd say the lasting thing is we did that and Tennessee baseball is back."
