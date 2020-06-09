Redmond Walsh envisioned coming to a fork in the road of his baseball career under normal circumstances.
The Alcoa alum and Tennessee redshirt junior pitched himself onto the Major League draft radar with dominant outings out of the bullpen over the past three seasons, creating a scenario in which he could have spent the summer deciding between going pro or coming back and trying to help the Vols reach their first College World Series since 2005.
“It has definitely crossed my mind,” Walsh told The Daily Times. “You have to think about it because it’s everybody’s dream to play at the next level, and when you get the opportunity, it’s hard to pass up.”
However, COVID-19 likely will make Walsh wait another year before achieving that dream after the pandemic led to the 2020 MLB Draft being trimmed from 40 rounds to five rounds on May 8.
The draft will take place today and Thursday (TV: MLB Network and ESPN, 7 p.m. today and 4 p.m. Thursday). The first night will span the first 37 selections — the first round and Competitive Balance Round A — while the second night will feature rounds two through five.
Walsh has posted a 1.32 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 11 saves over the past three seasons. The left-hander was named to the 2020 National College Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List as well as being named a Preseason Second Team All-American, all of which seemed unlikely from a walk-on who was confused for a student manager while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
“At the time, I really just wanted to pitch at the University of Tennessee and have a couple of innings,” Walsh said. “(Being drafted) wasn’t thought about as much, but I definitely thought that if I worked hard enough and stuck with the process, I would be able to one day.”
Alcoa coach Steve Dunn never had a doubt after witnessing Walsh dominate for the Tornadoes, including a senior campaign in which Walsh posted a 7-1 record with a 0.62 ERA.
“It’s funny because I’ve tried to sell people on Redmond since he was coming out of high school,” Dunn said. “All I heard was he doesn’t throw hard enough or he’s too small. I had one guy tell me that he’d never pitch at UT, but now here he is, and that’s because of his mentality and the way he handles things.”
Walsh knows it may be a long shot for a slender reliever who throws in the upper-80s to be one of the 160 players selected in the draft, but on the off chance it happens, he is prepared to make a difficult decision.
He is also content with being one of Tennessee’s go-to options in the late innings while finishing his aerospace engineering degree.
“In my opinion, it’s a win-win,” Walsh said.
It is just a matter of time before Walsh gets his shot in the pros, and when he gets there he will have another opportunity to prove people wrong.
“If I were a betting man,” Dunn said, “I would never bet against Redmond Walsh to achieve what he wants to achieve.”
