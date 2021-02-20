SEYMOUR — With two starters, including district Player of the Year Maci Pitner and her 19 points-per-game average, in street clothes after sustaining injuries in a District 2-AAA semifinals loss, Seymour coach Greg Hernandez knew he would be depending on defense and on other players stepping into the void.
Scoring only two field goals in the second half wasn’t part of the plan, but the Lady Eagles limited Morristown-West to just eight points in the middle two periods and had different leading scorers in each quarter to eke out a 47-35 win Saturday night in the district consolation game that determines seeding for regions.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be pretty, but our two seniors led us,” Hernandez said. “The way the three seniors have played is what put us into a position to get our 20th win this season. We won 23 the last two seasons, combined. It’s just a testament to what those seniors have done for this program.”
Senior Katelyn Waggoner, who led all scorers with 14 points, buried three 3-point shots in the first quarter to give Seymour (20-8) a 14-12 lead.
“In sixth grade, (Pitner) moved up to middle school ball, so me and (Emily Russell) took over for our junior league team and so I just knew that we could carry the team to win this game, and we did. I was nervous early, but I got over it.”
Seymour struggled offensively with just nine points from there to halftime, with a trey from freshman Kaylyn Jarvis off the bench leading the scoring for that frame.
Defense kept Seymour ahead. The Lady Eagles forced three of 13 West turnovers in the second quarter. West (710) went 0-for-9 beyond the arc and hit 2-of-4 from the stripe for its only points of the frame, giving Seymour a 23-14 halftime lead.
Senior Russell (10 points) scored all seven Seymour points in the third period while the Lady Eagles limited the Lady Trojans to just six points to maintain the lead. Russell scored on drives inside that drew fouls, converting one old-fashioned 3-point play and hitting all four free throws earned on two other forays into the paint.
West entered the fourth quarter down by 10, 30-20, but twice cut the lead to one possession behind treys from Nina Lovelace and four free throws from Alexis Brown. Lovelace and Brown led West with nine points each.
Seymour committed two straight turnovers and was reprieved from a third with a timely time-out called by Hernandez just as one referee signaled a 5-second inbounds violation.
Freshman Caiden Russell then took over down the final stretch, scoring seven of her nine points in the final minutes, including a trey from the corner, the only Seymour field goal of the period. That early-possession shot pushed the lead back to six points and stemmed the last West rally.
“Our strategy was to force them to beat us from the 3-point line, and I think we did a really good job in that,” Hernandez said. “(West) had done a good job (in a semi-final loss to Sevier County) of getting the ball into the high post and going straight out for wide-open looks. We did a good job of limiting that and forcing them to take tough shots.”
West went 5-of-27 from the 3-point line and was 12-of-20 from the line. Seymour hit 22 of 27 free-throws, including 14 of 19 in the final period, long after both teams had entered double-bonus in a foul-filled game.
Underclass players bolstered the senior efforts. Freshman Jaden Cummings had several key rebounds limiting West shooting chances, added two blocks and hit both her free-throw opportunities in the closing minutes.
Sophomore Bailey McCoy was limited by foul trouble but scored the opening Seymour points on an and-one and finished with five points. Sophomore Brielle Turner crashed to the floor and sidelines several times in spirited play.
Seymour will travel to Jonesborough Friday to take on District 1-AAA No. 2 seed David Crockett in the Region 1-AAA tournament semifinal. Mo.-West takes on District 1-AAA champion Science Hill.
