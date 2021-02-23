KNOXVILLE — Third quarters have typically been good for the Maryville boys basketball team this season.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, that wasn’t the case Tuesday night in the District 4-AAA tournament championship against Bearden.
No. 2 Maryville entered the third quarter ahead by two points after a solid first half against the top seed in the district. It was at that point shots just stopped falling for the Rebels. They scored three third-quarter points while Bearden pulled away for a 48-36 victory and the district tourney title in front of its home crowd.
It’s the lowest scoring game Maryville has had since November 2017.
“I don’t think there was much difference from the first half and the second half other than we didn’t make any shots in the second half,” Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. “I thought we did a lot of the same stuff but, when shots don’t go in, nothing is pretty.”
Terrence Dorsey led Maryville (19-9, 10-5) in scoring with nine points while AJ Pruitt and Hayden Treadwell each scored 11 for Bearden (26-3, 15-0) — a team that entered Tuesday’s matchup averaging 66 points.
Maryville couldn’t capitalize on the Bulldogs’ relatively modest production on offense. The Rebels were 3 for 18 from behind the arc and 5 for 12 from the foul line.
“We’re better than that,” Eldridge said. “Bearden is a really good team, but I don’t think what they did affected us offensively. … I think we just missed some shots — shots I’m going to take any night — and we just didn’t make them.”
Maryville played well in the first half against Bearden, which swept the Rebels by scores of 68-47 and 57-49 during their regular-season series. Robbie Eldridge rounded out the first-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer at the buzzer that cut Bearden’s lead to 14-13 entering the second. He also tied the score at 16 with another 3 early in that frame.
The Rebels finally pulled ahead 25-21 with a 7-1 run, with Dorsey accounting for five of those points. Jack Brown capped it after blocking a Bearden shot by capitalizing on the other end of the floor with a bucket with less than two minutes left in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs ended their scoring drought with a basket to enter halftime trailing 25-23. They took the lead for good with a 9-1 run in the third quarter that gave them a 35-28 advantage heading into the final frame.
Bearden stretched its lead to 41-31 with 2:30 left before Nick Johnson gave the Rebels some life with a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to seven. It was a short-lived momentum swing as the Bulldogs snagged it right back on their ensuing possession with a basket and an and-one opportunity. They missed their free throw, but that spark seemed to carry them through the rest of the game as they outscored Maryville 7-2 from there.
Maryville defeated Bearden 70-56 in last season’s district tourney final before advancing to the state tournament. The Rebels will return to action Saturday in the Region 2-AAA tournament.
“You give Bearden credit, but I would take the same game and the same shots, and I think we’re going to make those and it’s going to be a possession game,” Mark Eldridge said. “(I told my team after that) I’m proud of them. I thought we played hard over the last three games. We got better and continued to move forward.”
