KNOXVILLE —Tennessee football fans who had a difficult time keeping track of the Vols’ quarterback from game to game and series to series this season haven’t seen anything yet.
Wait until spring practice when there are five players to choose from instead of three.
Tennessee on Wednesday added two signal callers to its roster when high school seniors Harrison Bailey and Jimmy Holiday signed National Letters of Intent on the first day of the NCAA’s three-day early signing period.
They join Jarrett Guarantano, Brian Maurer and JT Shrout, all of whom started games this season and are eligible to return for the 2020 season. It’s possible for any of them to transfer, and that’s likely what it will take for the situation to clear up to any degree.
As cumbersome as it sounds having five players vying for one starting job, coach Jeremy Pruitt this week said it’s a good thing.
“One thing I figured out a long time ago, you better keep signing quarterbacks until you got one, because if you don’t have one, it’s going to be hard to win a game,” Pruitt said. “So, we’ll have five really good guys on our team and the way we practice, they will all get an opportunity and get the same amount of reps. There will be lots of competition in that room and that’s going to make them all better.”
It’s noteworthy that Pruitt began Wednesday’s Signing Day press conference talking about quarterback as a position of need.
Guarantano began this season as the starter before his poor performances gave way to Maurer. When Maurer suffered concussions in back-to-back weeks, Shrout took his starting spot, but eventually Guarantano earned his way back to the top of the depth chart even with Maurer healthy enough to play.
The topsy-turvy situation will get its final twist when Tennessee takes on Indiana in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2. Will Guarantano hold onto his starting role? Will all three get opportunities for one final live tryout before Bailey and Holiday enroll in classes in January?
That there are such significant questions suggests the incoming freshmen will be on equal footing with the returners during spring drills.
Bailey is the shining star of Tennessee’s 21-player recruiting class. A 4-star prospect with prototypical size (6-foot-5, 211 pounds) for an elite pocket passer, the Marietta, Georgia., native finished his career as the No. 4 all-time passer in Georgia high school history. His 11,700 passing yards rank behind only Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Deshaun Watson (Clemson/Houston Texans) and Jake Fromm (Georgia).
Pruitt said Bailey has been on the radar of college coaches when he was in eighth grade, and that one of the things that attracted him to Bailey and his family was the way Bailey never let the extra attention deter him from working hard.
Going into his senior season, Bailey was 6-5, 219 pounds and had lost 20 pounds since Pruitt met with him in the Tennessee football offices and suggested he lose weight. The weight loss helped Bailey go from a time of 5.2 seconds in the 40-yard dash to 4.8.
“The guy takes pride in the way he plays and the way he prepares,” Pruitt said. “He’s like a gym rat. He’s always trying to improve his game, and if you watch him, he has improved tremendously over the course of his high school career.”
Holiday brings an entirely different skill set to Knoxville, and he was a surprise addition on Wednesday.
The Madison, Mississippi, native was committed to TCU but he flipped to Tennessee after Vols coaches told him he would have an opportunity to play quarterback.
Holiday will further complicate Pruitt’s decision for a starting quarterback if he plays well in the spring because none of the other players do what he can. Holiday lacks strong passing statistics, but he is an accomplished runner — an effective attribute Pruitt said NFL fans are seeing in Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson.
If Holiday’s passing skills do not improve well enough to earn the starting quarterback job he could be used as a wide receiver or wildcat quarterback. Regardless of how it plays out, Pruitt said Holiday will have a chance to prove himself as a quarterback.
“When we recruit our guys, we are going to recruit them for a certain position,” Pruitt said. “All these guys know exactly what they want to play, and we are going to let them play exactly what they want to play. It doesn’t do us any good to recruit somebody, tell them one thing and play them at another position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.