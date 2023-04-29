Maryville High School’s Ulises Quinones had dreamed of playing college soccer for as long as he could remember. As his recruiting process began to take shape over the last few years, one university was present the whole time: Maryville College
“Maryville College has been there for me since the beginning of my high school career,” Quinones told The Daily Times. “They were the first college to reach out to me, and every time I talked with them, I was close to them. It really helped me make my decision.”
The familiarity Quinones developed with the Maryville College men’s soccer program through constant interaction played an important role in his decision to commit to the Scots, which he formalized with his signing during a ceremony Friday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium.
Quinones joins a Scots team that went 4-1-1 in Collegiate Conference of the South matches this past season before they were eliminated in the semifinal round of the CCS Tournament. Quinones, a quality defender with strong fundamentals, has the ability to bolster a defense that allowed 13.2 shots and 1.61 goals per match.
“He’s one of the most focused players I’ve coached,” Maryville boys soccer coach Nick Bradford said. “He’s got an incredible technical base and great technique with the ball in general. He’s tactically versatile. He’s proven himself to be a willing and high-quality defender, and that’s not often the first thing on players’ minds. It’s often about scoring and being active in the attack, but Ulises takes a lot of pride in his defense.” Though he’s concentrated most of his efforts on defense, Quinones is versatile enough to be an asset on offense as well, a trait Bradford believes will serve Quinones well as he makes the jump to the next level.
“We also use him as somebody that starts the offense,” Bradford said. “He’s got a great passing range. He’ll bring a lot of collegiate skills to Maryville College because that’s how he always plays. He’s got good vision, he’s tough, and he’s a very proud player. When it comes to competing, he’s one of the top competitors I’ve ever coached.”
Whatever his role, Quinones is eager to arrive at the Maryville College campus and begin working with Scots coach Pepe Fernandez and the rest of their staff as he fulfills his lifelong goal to play college soccer.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to be able to play in college,” Quinones said. “Being able to finally achieve it, I almost can’t imagine it. It’s a big blessing.”
