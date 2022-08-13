A lot is being asked of Zach Lunsford.
In taking over as Alcoa’s full-time starting quarterback, the senior is tasked with leading the Tornadoes’ charge toward an eighth straight state title. He’ll have to manage the offense all season, making key decisions as well as the right plays when necessary.
Doing that, though, may not always require Lunsford to complete long throws against tight defense. In the opening quarter of the Blount County Jamboree on Friday, during the first and only drive he played, Lunsford completed a short pass to tight end Eli Owens, who ultimately turned it into a first-down with a catch-and-run.
“That’s what you want to see,” Alcoa coach Brian Nix told The Daily Times. “Five-yard route, you hit him in stride, he rolls out. Five-yard route turns into an 11-yard gain. We’ve got guys who are really good after the catch.”
Senior tailback Jordan Harris capped off the drive not long after with a 35-yard touchdown carry.
Former starting quarterback Caden Buckles often made plays with his arm and legs on his way to winning the coveted Mr. Football award. But while Lunsford may be asked to do the same at times, if he can simply get the ball to playmakers like Owens and Harris consistently, as he did on Friday, Alcoa’s offense may be just as unstoppable as in years past.
“Short and intermediate passing game needs to be precise because we don’t have to make big throws down the field,” Nix said. “If we can throw the ball short consistently, we’ve got guys who are hard to tackle.”
GREENBACK
When Caden Lawson ran into the end zone from two yards out to cap off Greenback’s 17-play, 71-yard drive in the fourth quarter against Maryville, the junior quarterback could finally relax.
He shouldered the load during the Cherokees’ long drive, completing three of his six pass attempts for 28 yards and rushing four times for 16 yards. He even took a hard tumble into the sideline fence on a tackle, but ended up playing all but one of the drive’s plays.
The jamboree marked yet another strong performance for Lawson, who has fielded an impressive preseason as the Cherokees work to replace former starter Micah Franklin.
“He’s been a good leader for us,” Edmiston said. “Really proud of his leadership. He’s a big, tall, athletic kid, got a good arm. He’s been making good decisions all preseason in our scrimmages and 7-on-7’s. He’s taking care of the ball, not turning it over.
“So I’m really happy with how he’s progressed and also his leadership. So he’s a huge part of our offense, getting everybody lined up correctly and all that.”
HERITAGE
The new-look Heritage football team features a high-tempo offense and a defense that aims to rally to the football and generate takeaways.
The Mountaineers offense flashed its potential against Alcoa in the opening quarter of the jamboree, but their defense showed it has some improvement to make ahead of its season opener versus Maryville on Thursday.
Alcoa senior running back Jordan Harris scampered for 25 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Lunsford and Owens followed with their 11-yard pitch and catch before Harris broke loose for his 35-yard touchdown run.
Heritage’s second defensive effort did not fare any better as the Tornadoes first two plays went for 29 and 13 yards before punching in a 3-yard score.
“We did a better job of fitting the football (in our scrimmage against The King’s Academy on Monday),” Heritage coach Joe Osovet said. “Give credit to Alcoa, too. They have three major college football players up front, but we have to do a better job of fitting our gaps, especially when it comes to the run game.”
Heritage’s defense did bounce back in its final action, logging back-to-back sacks that stalled an Alcoa drive after an early first down.
“The preseason, it doesn’t mean anything,” Osovet said. “It’s live next Thursday, and you want to be able to peak when the games count.”
MARYVILLE
No Maryville position group enters the season with more unknowns than its wide receivers, but a single play against William Blount in the third quarter may have eased any concerns.
After moving the chains by connecting with junior wide receiver Zeek McCoy, senior quarterback Matthew Clemmer dumped a bubble screen off to DJ Gillins in the flat. The senior wide receiver, who transferred from Westside High School (Fla.) cut up field and weaved through a trio of William Blount defenders before outracing everybody else to the end zone.
Gillins and McCoy were the two wideouts Maryville coach Derek Hunt felt had to play out of a group of eight competing for playing time during preseason. Their catches on the opening drive cemented that feeling, and the duo is expected to lead a group that has seen some separation since the Rebels’ scrimmage against Knoxville Catholic on July 29.
“I do think there have been three or four that have separated themselves from the pack,” Hunt said. “Those are the guys that are going to play moving forward, and that could change a couple of weeks in, but we definitely feel a lot better as an offense identity-wise than we did two weeks ago.”
WILL
He was set on installing a new offensive system, moving away from the spread that the team ran under former head coach Philip Shadowens and turning William Blount into a run-heavy team in the Wing T offense.
It was an adjustment, especially for junior quarterback Brett Cortez, who transferred to the program from Lenoir City.
“Brett is awesome,” Reeves said. “He’s adjusted. He’s a spread guy. I told the guys that we were going to run the ball. We were going to have the mentality of running. We want to have that physical mentality. That’s where we want to go.”
Cortez and the Govs put their new offense on display in the third quarter of the Blount County Football Jamboree against Maryville and while it was obvious the team is still undergoing an adjustment, there were moments that the team showed Reeves how far they’ve come.
William Blount’s opening drive ate up more than five minutes off the clock and picked up a few first downs before stalling out in Maryville territory.
“I thought we did some things well,” Reeves said. “We want to run the ball and I’ll have to see the film. I know we didn’t block a few plays the way that we want to block them, but we ran hard. Our kids played with passion. That’s something to start on.”
