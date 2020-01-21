Good sisters share. Destiny and Karli Haworth were very good sisters but just one part of the act for Alcoa Tuesday evening.
Early in the fourth quarter, Karli Haworth drove into the paint then passed out to big sister Destiny, who canned her fifth trey of the night on an open look.
On the next possession, Destiny, a senior, returned the favor by dribbling in and then kicking out to her freshman sister, who joined in with her second 3-pointer.
Destiny Haworth hit for 17 points and Karli Haworth finished with 11 as Alcoa won a non-district game, 66-38, against visiting Knoxville Webb. McKenzie Wilburn made three triples and led all scorers with 18 points.
The sister act went further, with freshman Macie Ridge grabbing five steals and four points while junior sister Brenna Ridge picked up two points and three boards.
“Those sisters are playing well right now,” Alcoa coach David Bauman said. “Throw McKenzie Wilburn in the mix with that, as well. Destiny, McKenzie and Karli are shooting with really good percentage right now because they are sharing the basketball and making the extra pass.”
Alcoa (14-6) benefited from a shaky Spartan offense. Webb (7-12) had 10 turnovers in each of the first two quarters and finished with 30 giveaways. Alcoa finished with 16 steals.
“We’re not big, but we’ve got depth this year so we feel like we can pressure people and turn people over,” Bauman said. “We worked on a new 2-2-1 scheme tonight and were able to get some steals on long passes out of that.”
Webb held its only lead at 2-0 before Makenzie Bremer took a nice assist from Brenna Ridge on a cut into the paint. Wilburn scored on a quick outlet and layup, and Alcoa never trailed again.
The Lady Tornadoes missed a few open layups but still led after one quarter 21-13. Destiny Haworth hit three of her five 3-point shots in the second period to help Alcoa spurt ahead 41-20 at the break.
Webb turned the ball over seven times in the third period, but Alcoa’s offense weakened as well with five turnovers, but still led large 54-28 entering the final period.
Alcoa struggled in its half-court offense and inside the paint.
Webb limited the Tornadoes to single digits in the first and fourth quarters. The game remained in reach for Alcoa until an 11-0 run late in the third quarter produced an insurmountable lead.
“We didn’t handle (Webb’s) physicality,” Alcoa coach Ryan Collins said. “(The referees) really let us play around the rim, and we didn’t handle it well in terms of finishing through contact. The contact really bothered us, especially early.”
Alcoa (12-8) had several chances but missed on some inside looks and putbacks in the first quarter. Webb (16-5) got early treys from leading scorers Luke Burnette and Tariq Daughton (17 points each) and took a 12-7 lead.
Taishawn Cates scored six of his team-leading 13 points in the second quarter. His pull-up jumper hit the rim just before the halftime buzzer, then rattled and finally dropped in to trim the Spartan lead at the break to 26-23.
Alcoa started the second half with two turnovers and a missed trey. The Tornadoes trailed 38-32 after Nick Roberts (seven points) hit a trey after good ball movement, and Cates had a strong baseline move.
Webb then got two free throws and three quick treys for the 11-point run. Isiah Cox managed a put-back tip-in at the buzzer but Alcoa was down 48-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Webb held the ball for several long possessions in the final minutes and Alcoa continued to struggle with turnovers and missed layups.
Both Alcoa teams face a major district foe when Fulton visits Vernon Osborne Gym Friday evening.
